The Proven Optics Financial Management Application Suite Receives ServiceNow’s Highest Certification – Built on Now

Proven Optics LLC, a practitioner-founded software and services company, announced that the Proven Optics TBM Federal Cost Modeling Application and Federal Budget Formulation & Execution Application from its Financial Management Application Suite are now certified as part of the ServiceNow Built on Now Program.

Today, Proven Optics LLC, a practitioner-founded software and services company, announced the Proven Optics TBM Federal Cost Modeling Application and the Federal Budget Formulation & Execution Application from its Financial Management Application Suite are now certified as part of the ServiceNow Built on Now Program. This new Application Suite will combine the platform native capabilities with over twenty years of Technology Business Management (TBM) practitioner experience to bring a modern approach to financial management. These solutions have met the high standards of the ServiceNow Built on Now Program designed to recognize partners with proven ServiceNow expertise that creates value for our customers across industries.

The Financial Management Application Suite combines an industry agonistic experience with digital workflows to evolve the end user, financial manager, and leadership user experience. The TBM Federal Cost Modeling application provides service-based costing that enables TBM cost modeling for IT leaders to drive strategic decision-making capabilities and better business outcomes. The Federal Budget Formulation & Execution application creates and tracks budget line items and funding source alignment seamlessly through the Federal accounting lifecycle of commitment, obligation, and spent on the Now Platform.

“Building on the Now Platform created easy accessibility for our customers to onboard into these applications and completely divorce themselves from 90% of the technical challenges that come from implementing a standalone point solution,” said William Miller, Founding Partner of Proven Optics.

Leveraging the Now Platform’s native functionality, these capabilities have redefined what ease-of-use means for the stakeholder. Features like workflow automation, CMDB integrations, and automatic allocation tables eliminate data maintenance and clean up across multiple teams and drives the focus towards outcomes and analysis for leadership.

You can find the Proven Optics TBM Federal Cost Modeling Application and the Federal Budget Formulation & Execution Application on the ServiceNow store today. Enterprise versions of these Applications are also available for commercial customers.

The ServiceNow Built on Now program empowers partners to build, test, certify, distribute and sell applications for the Now Platform. Built on Now-designated solutions deliver Now Certified digital workflows for the Now Platform, at scale, through the ServiceNow Store, OEM, and Service Provider (SP) channels.

Proven Optics is a software and services company that focuses on one thing: Financial Management. We help clients in both IT and Finance organizations implement financial management toolsets on SaaS platforms that leverage our 20+ years of practitioner experience and 100+ Commercial & Federal implementations. Our solutions enable financial management modernization to provide IT & Finance leaders with the necessary analytics and insights to make better business decisions. For information or demonstration of our products, please contact Ben Perkins at ben.perkins@provenoptics.com.

