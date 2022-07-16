The Publishers & Booksellers Guild, introduces ‘Tomar Aamar Boimela’ in Kolkata to to connect book lovers to their preferred readers..

Kolkata, 15 July 2022: The Publishers & Booksellers Guild, the organiser of the International Kolkata Book Fair, had introduced ‘Tomar Aamar Boimela’ in Kolkata housing complexes and blocks to boost awareness of primary Bengali novels and connect readers to the authors at the same time.

‘Tomar Amar Boimela’, was first organised at the Regent Park Government Housing Estate Community Center followed by the fair at Utsav-Utsarg Housing Complex of Santoshpur.

The inauguration of the last phase of the event took place on Friday, 15 July, 5:30 pm at FD Block Community Centre, FD Park, Bidhannagar in the presence of eminent personalities like Shri Samaresh Majumdar, renowned Indian Author, Banibrata Banerjee, Mayor in Council Health.

Krishna Chakraborty,Mayor of Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation, Shri Sudhangshu Shekhar Dey, President, Publishers and Booksellers Guild and Shri Tridib Kumar Chattopadhyay, General Secretary, Publishers and Booksellers Guild. The book fair will be continued till 17th July, Sunday from 2pm till 9pm.