The Purple Piano Celebrates the Music and Artistry of Prince in New One-Man Vegas Show

Las Vegas, NV : Nearly five years after the pop music icon Prince’s untimely death, Marshall Charloff has created a unique one-man tribute dedicated to the artistry and music of the legendary Prince called The Purple Piano.

In January 2016, at age 57, Prince began what would ultimately become his last tour entitled “the Piano & a Microphone.” The tour was a series of solo shows that featured just him, his purple piano, and an incredible discography of songs. On January 21, 2016, the first performance was played to a small crowd at Paisley Park; and followed with an album “the Piano & a Microphone 1983.” The Purple Piano, created by Marshall Charloff, is a heartfelt and intimate tribute to these very unique performances.

Marshall Charloff has performed nationwide fronting world-class symphonies in most major cities in the US and Canada, played keys in the Atlanta Rhythm Section, and since 2011, tours fronting the celebrated Purple xPeRIeNCE – arguably the greatest tribute to Prince in the world, and co-founded by Matt “Doctor” Fink from Prince & the Revolution. Marshall is featured on recordings with Prince on the album 94 East, where he plays both keyboards and bass guitar, and recently collaborated with Prince’s sister Sharon Nelson to co-write and record “Colours.” Pepe Willie, who discovered Marshall, was also responsible for getting Prince’s career up and running.

“The Purple Piano is a show I created out of my sheer love and adoration for the music of Prince,” said Marshall Charloff, creator and star of The Purple Piano. “Prince’s album ‘Piano & a Microphone 1983′ and tour is haunting in the purity of who Prince was as an artist…a tour cut short by his death that shocked the world. I created this show to take up the mantle of ensuring that more people saw this intimate side of Prince that is faithful to him.”

The Purple Piano includes hits “Purple Rain,” “Raspberry Beret,” “Little Red Corvette,” “Kiss,” “1999,” “Let’s Go Crazy,” “Darling Nikki,” “Most Beautiful Girl” and many more in a hauntingly sexy intimate piano and microphone only performance.

“Prince defined a generation of music,” said Pete Housley, Executive Producer of The Purple Piano. “Watching the sizzle reel for this show sent shivers down my spine. Marshall has truly captured the persona and presence of Prince on stage, and the intimacy of the music in this show is heartfelt.”

The Purple Piano joins an impressive lineup of uniquely different shows performing at Alexis Park Resort Hotel, which includes All Motown, The Big Little Variety Show, Amazing Magic starring Tommy Wind as well as BurlesQ, Rock Candy: Male Revue, Jokesters Comedy Club, Alain Nu – The Man Who Knows and Late Night Magic.

The Purple Piano starring Marshall Charloff takes the stage Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday nights at 8:00 pm exclusively in the Athena Showroom at Las Vegas’ Alexis Park Resort Hotel. Tickets start at $49.95 and are on sale now through most major ticket brokers, online at www.TicketKite.com or by calling the Ticket Kite Box Office at 702-483-8056.