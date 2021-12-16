The Q’s maiden brand campaign reinforces its ‘Zara Hatke’ proposition

December 16, 2021; Mumbai, India:

Launched with a promise of offering its viewers content that is differentiated, distinct and yet relatable, The Q’s style and offering has successfully positioned it as one of India’s youngest and fastest growing Hindi General Entertainment channel. Continuing to place its bets on its omnipresent strategy, The Q now launches its maiden brand campaign titled ‘Sabse Alag, Sabke Liye’, an integrated marketing campaign that will deepen awareness, increase reach, drive inclusivity while strengthening the channels Zara Hatke proposition as it embarks on its next phase of growth. With famed actor Ravi Dubey as the face, The Q aims to win over hearts and minds of its viewers by becoming a household name, especially in the heartland.

The campaign ‘Sabse Alag, Sabke Liye’ has launched with two interesting brand films that echo the channel’s proposition for its viewers. Conceptualized and executed by Mumbai based Integrated Communications Agency Blitzkrieg, the brand films are currently on air on The Q and will also be extensively promoted beyond the network. Beside the on air promotion, the campaign will also receive further amplification on digital media, social media, print and radio. In addition to targeting consumers, the campaign will also target stakeholders and advertisers by showcasing the channel’s promise, strength and wide variety of offerings. The brand films are also complemented with a catchy brand song that will be promoted strongly in key markets through Radio and music apps.

In a bid to keep viewers engaged, following the brand campaign launch, The Q will also run a Watch & Win contest titled ‘The Q Dekho Sona Jeeto’. The contest will integrate into the channel’s prime time and is specifically timed around year-end to give the viewers an opportunity to end their year on a celebratory note by getting a chance to win gold, daily.

Speaking on spearheading The Q’s growth story in India, Simran Hoon, CEO said, “2021 has been exciting and rewarding for us at The Q. We have not simply brought the best of digital on to television, but have also given digital talent an opportunity to be on television. We have partnered with platform and creators to offer content that keeps our viewers engaged and entertained while building a robust library of content cutting across genres. Our storytelling style has created a distinct position for us in the industry and this helps us win over not just new viewers but also advertisers. With our latest campaign Sabse Alag, Sabke Liye reinforces our commitment to our viewers to provide differentiated content while we embark on our next phase of growth in a Hatke style”.

Adding to this, Krishna Menon, COO, The Q said, “Sabse Alag, Sabke Liye’ is well integrated and is sure to strike a chord with viewers. It is an ode to our existing viewers, thanking them for their constant support and a warm welcome to new viewers encouraging them to be a part of our growing family. Ravi Dubey’s popularity is equally commendable in rural and urban markets and by leveraging his popularity, we are certain of attracting a new set of viewers to The Q. Our Watch and Win contest are also designed to drive engagement while offering viewers to win gold. We look forward to strengthening our industry position and solidifying our Zara Hatke proposition with our latest campaign.”

Strengthening its partnership with the creator economy, The Q has recently launched content with super hit creators like Chetan Lokhande for ‘Maskari’, Faridabad Rockers and Elvish Yadav that has been receiving wide appreciation. The Q is committed to innovating to create more opportunities for new shows and bring the best of digital talent to a national platform.