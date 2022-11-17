The QUINT’S Standalone Operating Revenues For Q2 FY23 Stood At INR 11.23 Crs+

Noida, India – November 2022: Quint Digital Media Limited (QUINT, BSE 539515), India’s leading multi-brand digital media and media–tech group, being the only new-age digital media and technology player listed on an Indian stock exchange, published its standalone and consolidated results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2022.

A. Highlights of the standalone financial performance:

THE QUINT maintains a strong momentum during Q2; expects business momentum to be strong in Q3 of FY23 as well.

Total revenues for Q2 FY23 (September 22) stood at INR 11.79 Crs; growth of 8%+ on a quarter on quarter basis.

EBIDTA increases by 50%+ to INR 5.54 Crs (Q1 FY23 at INR 3.62 Crs).

PAT increases by 150% over Q1 FY23.

Total revenues for H1 FY23 (September 2022) stood at INR 22.51 Crs vs 16.91 Crs for H1 FY22 (September 2021).

PAT increases by 20%+ to INR 2.83 Crs.

Overall standalone financial performance is summarized in Annexure A.

B. Highlights of the consolidated financial performance:

QDML recorded total operating revenues of INR 19.73 +Crs, witnessing a growth of 37+% over the previous year (consolidated operating revenues stood at INR 14.39 Crs in Q2 FY22).

Quintype, the SAAS based media-tech company, witnessed a 160%+ increase in revenues to INR 5.21 Crs (against INR 1.97 Crs in Q1 of FY22). Half yearly revenues stand at INR 9.57 Crs, an increase of ~160% over H1 FY22.

The losses on a consolidated basis (attributable to QDML; net of non-controlling interest) witnessed a reduction of more than 25% over the previous year. The transaction for divestment of 49% stake in BQPRIME is expected to be completed in Q3 FY23, which will lead to a further

reduction in the losses attributable to QDML. The Company expects to complete the rights issue in Q3 FY23; the rights issue proceeds and consideration on divestment of 49% stake in BQPRIME will provide the Company with significant cash reserves and further boost overall profitability.

Overall consolidated financial performance is summarized in Annexure B.

C. Highlights of the audience engagement matrix for The Quint plus Other Group

Properties:

The audience footprint across the websites and digital platforms – including Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Snapchat etc. – continued its strong momentum in the quarter. Some of the key data points, aggregated across the websites and digital platforms, are given below:

D. Rights Issue

Pursuant to the approval granted by the Board of Directors at its meeting held on February 7, 2022, to raise up to INR 125 Crs by way of a rights issue, the Company had filed the Draft Letter of Offer with SEBI. The Company expects the Rights Issue to open and be completed in Q3 FY23.