The Resort, Mumbai honoring the orphans on Independence Day

To celebrate 75years of Azadi ka Mahotsav The Resort Mumbai, is glad to invite 15 orphan girls from Prem Sadan, a very well-reputed home for girl children who are orphan, semi-orphan, poor and needy. They will have the honour of hoisting flags and celebrating independence day at this premium Aksa beach property with fun activities and scrumptious food. This 58-year-old home is a shelter for homeless girls and provides residential care to 75 girls from all around giving them opportunities to develop their skills, and talents for dance, music, yoga, meditation and finally successful integration into society.

The Resort Mumbai takes great pleasure to have them on 15th August and felicitate Prem Sadan for their philanthropic service to the society.