The right selection of implants can make the life of a patient free from troubles

Right Implant selection, adoption of global best practices, quality and skill of a surgeon plays a key role in making an orthopedic surgery successful & long-lasting, according to Orthopaedic experts.

Use of technology especially in the medical field comes after prolonged Research and Development. Nearly 10 years of clinical trials are the norm in case such an orthopedic implant. There is a need to educate patients about a critical fact that implants cannot replace the original knee or hip, however by following certain protocols one can make the best use of it for long.

Case in point is a Mumbai based policeman Mr. Hemant Rane who was severely injured during the riots in 1994 and he was in acute pain, leading to a sort of disability. Two years later the policeman underwent hip replacement surgery by of Prof. Dr. Pradeep Bhosale who now heads Joint Replacement Centre at Nanavati Hospital.

“Hip replacements are not treated as emergencies. A large number of patients suffer in pain and accept the bad quality of life due to the high costs. These patients are now coming forward. Hemant’s case clearly indicates that the right hip implant performed with precision can expand the life span of replacement for long – several decades,” explained Dr. Bhosale.

According to experts, instead of brand of implants, it is the selection of right implants, use of technology and expertise of a surgeon counts the most, results largely depend on the skill and experience of a surgeon.

Commenting on the life span of a successful implant, Mr.Hemant Rane said, “ Hip repalement surgery served as a boon to me. I was suffering from pain for 2 years without doing anything about it. Initially, I was apprehensive about undergo a life-changing surgery, but with Dr. Bhosale’s assurance and my family’s support I went ahead. Today after 25 years, I am still leading a normal life without any hassel.” His hip replacement may last for another 10-15 yrs further.

“For successful hip replacement, Surgeons were expected to know not only about the implants and its life span but also exact surgical procedures. They also need to tell the patients about its efficacy and risks”, added Dr. Bhosale.

It is roughly estimated that over one lakh joint replacement surgeries are carried out in the country every year. Of these, an estimated 70,000 to 80,000 are knee replacements, and 20,000 to 30,000 are hip replacements surgeries. However, the joint registry established by the Indian Society of Hip and Knee Surgeons (ISHKS) has recorded only 1.71 lakh knee and 14,000 hip replacement surgeries since it began collecting data in 2007.

With rising awareness about the efficacy of orthopedics implants, those suffering from such problems are consulting experts to get rid of the pain by undergoing replacement surgeries.