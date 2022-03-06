The Rise of Escape Rooms in Budapest: Extra Space Turned Into a Puzzle, Turned Into a Profit

Link to the royalty-free image by Zachary Keimig here

Escape rooms are known by a variety of names – escape rooms, puzzle rooms, escape games, exit games.) But the concept is quite simple and straightforward. A team of players enters a room. Then, they must use their problem-solving skills to answer riddles or figure out a puzzle in order to be able to leave the room.

A Brief History of Escape Rooms

The origins of the escape room are a topic of certain debate. The concept started off as a simple video game that prioritized strategy and witts over the more traditional action-focused games such as shooting or racing games. Once the video games started gaining popularity, it was only a matter of time before someone would try to re-create the game in a physical environment.

The first escape room is often cited as opening in Japan in 2008, though some accounts (potentially more reliable accounts) have the first physical escape room opening in Hong Kong at around the same time. In 2012, the group Para Park opened the first escape room in Budapest, Hungary. It wasn’t long thereafter that the phenomenon would sweep the Western world.

The Hungarian Branding

Hungary has produced many notable cultural contributions throughout the years. And it should come as no surprise that Hungary would so enthusiastically embrace and foster the escape room concept. After all, Hungary is the nation that gave us Harry Houdini and the Rubix Cube.

Hungary, despite all of its cultural diversity, is a nation, a people, celebrated for its escape artists and its puzzle makers. Today, tourists visiting the country’s gorgeous capital city, Budapest, would be remiss not to take in what the city is most known for – its impressive parliament building, the various statues and monuments that decorate the city, its ruin bars, thermal baths, and of course its escape rooms.

Much like the croissant – which originated in Vienna, Austria but is nowadays more closely associated with France – so seems to be the case with the escape room – which originated in Asia but is nowadays more closely associated with Hungary.

The Entrepreneurial Possibilities

If you’ve ever found yourself answering the what are your hobbies job question with “mysteries”, “puzzles”, or “games”, you might have the ideal profile of the next smash hit escape room creator.

In today’s fast-changing economic landscape populated with gig-based workers and start-ups, we are seeing an increase in ingenuity and resourcefulness. People have transformed their spare room into a bed and breakfast. Drivers are using their cars as taxis or they are making deliveries. And some creative entrepreneurs have transformed unused or vacant space into physical puzzles.

If you’ve considered transforming your extra room into a bed and breakfast but are hesitant to do so for one reason or another, perhaps you should give some thought to transforming your extra room into an escape room. Before you quit your job without another one lined up, perhaps you should consider first exploring some of the at-home entrepreneurial possibilities the escape room craze has ignited.

A who-done-it murder mystery evening

A haunted house

An escape puzzle designed for children

You are limited only by your imagination. Even if you don’t have extra space you can still get on board the escape room bandwagon. Consider working with other creative out-of-the-box thinkers. It is possible to set up a temporary escape room at a community center, or rent out space for your venture.

What Makes a Good Escape Room?

Unlike most commercial endeavors, the esthetics of the escape room are not of much import. The most important component of a good escape room is the narrative.

There must be a reason why the team of players is “stuck” in the room. And more often than not the stakes are much higher than simply getting out. Some common (and not so common) premises include:

A radiation spill at a plant. The players must contain the spill before it is safe for them to leave.

A zombie apocalypse. The players must find the antidote before they can leave.

A botched burglary. The players must find the treasure they’ve come to abscond with and undo the security measures that have locked them in, all before the police show up.

Grassroots revolution. The players must break into government or corporate headquarters, find the damning evidence that will bring down the corrupt entity, and escape before they are found out.

Even though they are called escape rooms, many of the successful scenarios that serve as the backdrop of the puzzle do involve first a break-in.

Beyond the all-important narrative, a good escape room also contains puzzles that require a variety of problem-solving techniques.

Clues that rely on knowledge of trivia or historic events

Clues that use wordplay

Clues that require pattern detection

Clues or puzzles that can only be accessed once a code has been broken

Puzzles that require physical manipulation to be solved

Puzzles that can only be solved through teamwork

In a Nutshell

Whereas prior generations saw the boom in who-done-it murder mystery parties, today we are witnessing a similar craze, that of the escape room. Much like a murder mystery night, the success of a given escape room is largely dependent on the narrative created around it.

Escape rooms provide an opportunity for groups of people to get together, work as a team, and have fun. They can also be designed to be family-friendly or a fun activity for children to use both their imaginations and their brains. Additionally, escape rooms have also been providing an interesting entrepreneurial opportunity for the creative and the ambitious.