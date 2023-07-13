The role and potential of tech innovation for the market research sector

Technology plays an important role in the growth and development of virtually all industry areas, and most businesses worldwide are aware of its ability to foster progress and help companies face their competition. Market research is one of the areas that benefit the most from technology, allowing quicker project completion, as well as more accurate tests and measurements. Market research focuses on data gathering, a process conducted directly with potential clients that enables companies to settle more realistic goals and receive feedback. All this info can later be used to help improve business processes and support further development.

But how exactly is technology changing market research, and what can be expected from it in the future?

Enhancing

Technology hasn’t created market research, but what it does achieve is helping enhance what the market can already do. Tech developments served to accelerate procedures, meaning that the field could evolve. There are several areas in which technology offered a helping hand, including cost streamlining, improved efficiency and more accurate processing. It enables businesses to find faster, more accurate answers to what clients think about and expect from their brands.

Automation is the most obvious one, as it shortens the time between putting a survey out and retrieving the feedback. While the entire process could take as much as a couple of weeks, it can nowadays be completed in as little as a few hours. The overall procedure is also simpler, as parameters can be added to a template to speed things up instead of having to recreate the entire survey from scratch every single time.

This helps reduce the repetitive labour employees have to perform and gives them time to focus on other tasks.

Wide range

It’s inaccurate to group all tech into a single group because technology provides a wide range of applications that can be used within all areas of business infrastructure. This is due to the system’s complexity, as well as the pace at which it develops. Technology is constantly changing and evolving, creating new use cases. Individual enterprises and business sectors also build their own solutions, which are perfectly customised to themselves.

Using this type of market research is essential for tech companies, able to further projects in areas including networking, e-commerce, mobility, digital transformation, and, of course, cybersecurity. The use of tech helps create a bridge between audiences, the markets they’re interested in, and the vendors that provide the services. Working with an enterprise specialising in these endeavours removes any possible ambiguity, improving customer services and providing longstanding and potential customers with comprehensive answers to their requirements.

Understanding behaviour

All entrepreneurs know that the key to keeping business afloat is supporting the development of a dedicated group of customers that’ll continue to choose your products over those of your competitors. This can be difficult to achieve, especially since some market niches appear oversaturated, so there’s a lot to choose from. Yet, it’s not impossible. You just have to focus on customer satisfaction and seek to maintain it as much as possible.

Your clientele will be happy when you continue to deliver high quality and take their opinions into consideration. This is precisely where market research comes into play, helping businesses understand the consumer psyche and motivation. Some companies have begun approaching the insights that neuroscience can offer in the field by analysing emotional responses. Facial coding is one of the key concepts in the area, referring to the process that measures expressions through the means of algorithms and records how people react to different stimuli.

Marketing communication, including shopper and digital marketing, and advertising, benefits from this solution. The data obtained is thoroughly analysed in order to assess how things could be improved in the field. When the information is put into perspective and used pragmatically, it can modify engagement levels, boosting sales and attracting a larger number of clients to sample your products.

Addressing problems

Technology is often supplied across business fields to address problems that can arise within any sector. Within market research, these issues include biases that either over or understate certain parameters, speed, costs, the ability to offer accurate predictions, as well as limitations in the number of questions that can be asked.

For a long time, companies had no option but to navigate these troubles as well as they could. Although technology cannot yet provide accurate predictions regarding, for example, the introduction of new products on the market, the advent of technology has placed a much higher amount of data out there, which helps provide information on customers’ buying habits, as well as how their preferences change and evolve over time.

This information can be harnessed to offer customers a more satisfactory experience everywhere. It can also be used to get a general idea of the direction your business should follow going forward, the type of products you should focus on, and the areas you should invest more resources into. As such, companies now have the ability to overcome their previous limitations and use their past performance and behaviour to figure out how to prepare for the future.

Artificial intelligence

AI has been widely discussed recently, with the conversation generally being quite polarised. While many are convinced of the ability of artificial intelligence to bring forth a better market environment by making things faster and more accurate, there are also those that are concerned about the tech’s ability to cause significant disruptions that could lead to mass unemployment, misuse of private information and the infringement of other ethical considerations.

However, it’s quite likely that artificial intelligence will continue to be used, especially in market research, where it helps with data collection. Since AI can work at great speed and is generally accurate, it can provide higher success rates for businesses that use them. Yet, the information might still require additional correction to ensure it is accurate and doesn’t involve any biases. Therefore, researchers and analysts would be free to focus on extracting insights from the data.

Market research remains an important aspect for businesses, and as technology changes, it shifts as well, becoming more accurate and comprehensive.