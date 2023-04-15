“The roles that I enjoy the most are those in romantic films,” says the exceptionally-talented Rani Mukerji in the cover story of Femina’s April 2023 issue!

15th April 2023: Actor par excellence Rani Mukerji breezed into the hearts of her fans with exceptional performances in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Saathiya, Chalte Chalte and Hum Tum. Her body of work encompasses comedy, tragedy, satire, romance, drama and everything in between. During her illustrious career, Rani has proven her versatility and mettle by portraying unconventional roles in films such as Black, Hichki and Mardaani. In this candid chat with Femina, the consummate professional talks of her experiences and how they have defined and changed her.

“There is never a point in your life when you can take it easy,” the actor revealed during the chat. “You have to keep striving for excellence. You have to keep striving to be at the top of your game and to give it your best shot.”

On motherhood, she said, “Before the delivery of your child, you are a different person, and, after you give birth to a child, you become a completely different person. It’s as if you’ve created something and there is no feeling in the world that can even come close to the moment you become a mother.”

She also spoke of how she and her daughter Adira spent time on location during the shooting of her latest film, Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway.

Femina has always recognised and featured women from various walks of life who continue to scale the ladder of success. Rani Mukerji, with her robust career in Bollywood and the many achievements to her name, is a powerful role model for women out there.

Ambika Muttoo, Editor-in-Chief of Femina, said, “Arguably one of the best talents this country has ever produced, Rani Mukerji is an immensely-gifted actor, and her work speaks for itself. She is a source of motivation to those who aspire to make their dreams come true.”

Grab the latest issue of Femina – out on stands and online now – to read about Rani Mukerji’s journey.