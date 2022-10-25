The Scrumptious Range of Festive Packs This Diwali by Cornitos

Cornitos has come with a range of Innovative yet unique gifting ideas. Cornitos Gift packs are for all health-conscious consumers; looking for value without categorization. They have holistic and exquisite packaging.

Nachos Fiesta gift pack adds a Mexican twist with exotic Nachos crisps and lip-smacking dips. Cornitos diamond-shaped ‘party pack’ might surprise the guests with its exotic Nacho Crisps & Party Nut mix. Festive Blaaast is a pack which makes you experience the fun of firecrackers in the Cornitos way.

Cornitos Royal Nuts – The Box of Royalty is packed with Cornitos premium nuts. The pack beholds a Premium range of Pepper & Herbs Cashews and Lightly Salted Almonds alongside Party Nut Mix and Premium Peanuts. Cornitos Pop N Crunch anytime and anywhere theme packs offer a unique combination of almonds, party mix, sunflower, pumpkin seeds, peanuts, almonds, and coated green peas.

Cornitos Reusable Bag of Happiness– Utsava, a jute bag which gives the feel of royalty in design as well as flavors. The bags, which come in three different variants, each contain 4 Re-sealable multi-time use packs of Nuts and Seeds which are a perfect blend for party lovers, health-conscious individuals, and peeps who prefer luxurious taste.

Cornitos has launched new variants in the box of joy festive packs– Snack Bus, Crunch Carnival, and Crusties Gift Pack. Make your festivals tastier, and crunchy, and add a twist of munch with Cornitos Snack Bus. Buckle up your seatbelts and board this bus for a unique munching experience. This beautiful pack has Nacho Crisps 20gX5 and Crusties 18gX5. Crunch Carnival will make this festive season a carnival of crunch. Relish your taste buds with an amp of tanginess and have a cracker of a time. This wholesome pack includes 4 packs each of Nacho Crisps 55g and Crusties 50g. Crusties Gift Pack includes all 6 variants of Crusties Baked Snacks that are just perfect for a happy and guilt-free crustying. The zigzag shape and unique flavor add a snacky spin to chickpeas, bean, and potato.

Cornitos strategy behind launching products during the festive season is to provide a platform for captive audiences that are ready to pick modern gift offerings which are unique and hold value propositions. Apart from launching new packs, the festive range is being promoted on our Social media handles with engaging content.

Diwali is all about sharing our joys and gifting. Keeping up with this spirit of celebrations, Cornitos sizzling munchies will turn Diwali into a thrilling one. The perfect ready-to-go festive packs for this festive day are here. Get your hands on these amazing hampers this Diwali. https://shop.cornitos.in/collections/gift-pack