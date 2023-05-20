The second edition of Femina and Mamaearth present Beautiful Indians 2023 concludes

The second edition of Femina and Mamaearth’s present ‘Beautiful Indians 2023’ concluded with much glamour and cheer with individuals from all walks of life receiving the ‘Beautiful Indian’ Awards for their extraordinary contribution to society. Vicky Kaushal, the epitome of talent and charisma, was crowned the ‘Man of the Year.’ As he accepted his well-deserved accolade, the cheers and applause reached a crescendo.

Vicky, the star of the moment, radiated with joy on the win. Karan Wahi, the host of the evening, elevating the entertainment quotient of the evening urged Vicky to showcase his smooth dance moves in a celebratory ritual. Sending the audience into a frenzy of excitement, they invited fellow peers from the industry Arjun Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, and Aditya Roy Kapur to join them for dancing. The powerhouse of talents with their infectious energy and electrifying dance moves was a sight to behold.

The audience was left completely awe-struck, cheering for the unstoppable five with their heartfelt camaraderie. These quintessential men of style and charm truly made it a night to remember.