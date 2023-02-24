The second edition of News18’s hugely successful L’Aspiration Summit is all set to take place in Udaipur on the 27th of February

Rajasthan, Udaipur 24th February 2023: After a hugely successful launch, the second edition of News18 Network’s L’Aspiration Summit, a unique event that decodes changing lifestyles, aspirations, and luxury in today’s context, will be organized in the royal city of lakes – Udaipur. The summit will be held on 27th February at the city’s famed Fateh Prakash Palace.

The aspirational young population of the country has now altered and redefined how luxury is perceived and consumed. To explore this ever-evolving space, the L’Aspiration Summit will feature insightful discussions on all trends shaping and influencing the rarefied world of luxe. The discussions at the summit will be wide-ranging including consumption trends, new markets & customers, the impact of technology on luxury as well as trends that are specific to India.

The glittering evening will see a galaxy of high-profile members of royal families as well as highly acclaimed personalities from the world of glitz and glamour – Maharaj Vikram Singh (Jaisalmer); Maharaj Daiwat Singh (Sirohi); Maharaj Ijyaraj Singh (Kota); Shri Pushpraj Singh (Rewa); Mohina Singh (Rewa); Mudrika Dhoka (Director – Chandra Group); Manya Singh (Former Miss India); Shipra Khanna (Master Chef).

Sharing his thoughts on L’Aspiration Summit, Karan Abhishek Singh, CEO of Hindi News, Network18 said, “We at News18 Network are extremely pleased to organize the second edition of L’Aspiration Summit and that too in a state that is synonymous with royalty and regal living, Rajasthan. The launch edition of this property in Chandigarh was a huge success and was very well-received across all sections of our viewers. We are confident about building further on that success with an event in Udaipur that will be bigger in both scale and stature.”