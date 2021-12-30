The Second Edition of The India Designer Show Featured Seamless Fashion Statements

New Delhi, December 30, 2021: The second edition of the India Designer Show wrapped up on a scintillating note with some spectacular and fashion-forward lines by Indian designers. The one-day fashion cum exhibition has been organized by Modern Stage Events By Ronit Aggarwal showcasing some elegant collections by some renowned and some upcoming Indian designers in the fashion block.

The grand extravaganza of fashion showcasing started with an eccentric collection by Ms Rosy Ahluwalia for whom the very gorgeous Munmun Dhamecha walked the runway in an appealing outfit. Next in line was a beautiful offering by Kailash Chand Warq Wala, a concept designer who has highlighted the gold and silver Warq as Body Wraps by renowned Mr. Sanjay Mittal Show Stopper Priyanka Munjal.

The high-spirited show was a spectacle to behold with some awe-inspiring Indo-Ethnic collections by various designers. The label Coco by Bawa by Surjeet Bawa from Australia was one such collection showcasing some trendy and eye-catching Indo-Western and traditional outfits.

Later, Shalini Poddar showcased her 2022 spring collection revoking the importance of expressions through her aesthetic colours and silhouettes concepts under the label Aashvik Opulence. Her collection reflects the young, confident, yet culturally rooted aspects of India and hence resonated well with the youth of the country. Besides, this was Shalini’s first-ever collection which is all about celebrating freedom and openness of thoughts. Her show was followed by a ramp walk showcasing contemporary fusion collections under the label AS Couture by Yashika Nijhawan. The collection was all about bliss with all the fabric and design with a contemporary touch to the comeback fashion trends, making it pocket-friendly for fashion-inspired men and women.

The second show featured some elegant fashion statements in wedding and party wear by the finest designers like Amit Talwarr whose cosmopolitan couture brand presented Mehrunissa. The collection showcased an assortment of handcrafted silhouettes which are intricately designed and accentuated with sequence embroidery that exhibits panache and elegance. Later, models walked the ramp wearing collections from Poshak Bridal Emporio by Monika Bhatia with Show Stopper Bollywood Celebrity Stefy Patel. Brand Bare and Blur Couture by designer Arshi Singhal presented an exquisite designer line of party wear collection flaunting sorbet shades adorned with beautiful embroidery and intricate work all over. These shades are not only pleasing to the eye but an ideal go-to hue to get dressed up for the upcoming outings in the sun. Designer Arshi Singhal with her Bare and Blur label promises to deliver the modern trends in the true traditional sense.

The third show of the evening added an impeccable element to the glamour by featuring some classical Indian collections like saris, suits, and men’s kurta Pyjama by Angad Creation from Jammu Show Stopper Bollywood Celebrity Dr Elakshi Gupta and unique Indo-Western gowns under the luxury couture brand KARIGIRI by sister duo Sulakshana & Arpita. KARIGIRI is ethnic wear for women with a touch of contemporary style for modern-day fashion-savvy women. The sister duo presented the spring-summer 2022 collection ‘KASTOORI’ which is inspired by the regal beauty of Taj Lake Palace, Udaipur. The collection of gowns, lehangas, and drapes took the audience to the picturesque location and the astonishing artwork in the design with the essence of Taj Lake Palace added drama to the entire setting. Sulakshana and Arpita with their brands have been featured in Wedmegood and Shaadiwish and are also worn by many celebrities.

The show also witnessed beautiful diamond jewelry collections from Vaasu Jewels by Renu Jalan. The jewelry pieces were inspired by Lord Krishna. Some of the jewelry pieces masterfully articulate the impression and as well as expression of the Lord.

Intending to bring the elements of luxury, sophistication, and opulence of today’s global fashion life on one platform, the second edition of this designer show cum exhibition was a grand success with some exciting line-up designers. Sharing the excitement of the completion of the second edition, Ronit Aggarwal Founder & Organizer of IDS said, “We ideated this platform to create a common global stage where our extremely talented Indian designers showcase their gorgeous collections highlighting the Indian culture and sophisticated glamour. Happy and honoured with another successful edition, we aim to take this platform to global recognition with a strong Indian root showcasing the intricate handwork and craftsmanship.”

The event was sponsored by AB Motoss, supported by E Smart Consulting Group, Interior and IDS Set designer by TiJiL Interior by Nipa Jain, S K Events and Productions by Simran Kaushik. Roseate House was the venue partner. Angooor Kitchen Lounge and Bar by Gupta brothers – Sumit Gupta and Yash Gupta lend their support throughout the event. Trendz Salon Shalimar Bagh & Scudo Bags was the Associate Gifting Partner.