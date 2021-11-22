In July 2020, two Indian citizens reported to the Hyderabad Police Cybercrime Unit complaining of being victims of a scam. The two individuals were able to prove that they had lost a total of two hundred and fifty thousand Indian rupees to a website that offered online gambling – an activity that is banned in Telangana but possible in other states in India.

A swift investigation led Indian police to discover and prosecute a ring of Chinese nationals while seizing two bank accounts in Gurugram that held 300 million Indian rupees.

However, according to Anjani Kumar, chief commissioner of Hyderabad police, these two accounts helped launder several thousand million Indian rupees in the two years 2019-2020, while investigations have been launched against another fifteen bank accounts used for the illegal operations as it is suspected that the total turnover of the gambling crime ring is much higher than the actual estimates.

A Chinese business to defraud Indian gamblers

The criminal enterprise, which was promoted by Chinese but targeted Indian citizens, was actively involved in creating several gambling websites (police estimate a total of 500 different online sites) masquerading as a legitimate e-commerce business and hosted by a North American content delivery network (CDN) Cloudflare. To avoid arousing suspicion and to ensure the security of the system, these websites were online at irregular intervals, so customers had to keep up to date with the links available on a daily basis.

Investigations revealed that most of the domain names for the websites (which all had a similar interface) were registered in China and operated from other Asian countries such as Taiwan and Singapore. They always posed as legitimate e-commerce, dealing in clothing and consumer goods, but always offered a corner link that led players to the actual secret and hidden betting area. This allowed them (for almost two years) to avoid being discovered by the authorities and banned.

The gang was able to recruit so-called “agents” who could attract unsuspicious and naive customers who signed up to place bets on various games of chance. The network of countless customers is contacted through closed channels of WhatsApp and Telegram, in which referral codes were required for new members to join.

The money for the bets was collected through Cashfree and Paytm, and a small portion of it was redistributed to motivate agents with referral fees, while the majority of the profits were transferred to offshore banks and internet financial services through advance account holders or digital wallets.

Based on the massive traces of digital money transactions, the police were able to unravel the complex criminal system in detail and prove the massive money-laundering operation of the perpetrators.

The suspected Chinese manager

The investigation led to the arrest of one of the Chinese perpetrators and several willing Indian accomplices, mostly forefronts, “white horses” or chartered accountants, who set up companies, opened bank accounts and operated the digital wallets used to receive and send abroad the thousands of millions of rupees illegally generated.

The key Chinese person who ran the Indian operation, Yah Hao, was arrested at Delhi’s IGI airport as he boarded a plane to Europe. Hao is a young English-speaking man in his late 20s. He traveled to India several times until he was stationed in Delhi to monitor internet gambling activities. Hao graduated from university in 2017-18, had no criminal record and holds a valid passport and an Indian VISA.

Hao initially maintained his complete innocence of any wrongdoing but began to admit his involvement in the criminal scheme when his Apple Mac laptop turned out to be a treasure trove of evidence and information about the operation and future plans. Stored on the laptop (mainly in Mandarin) were the names of employees and their salaries, as well as a list of new people to be recruited for future operations.

Following this revelation, Hao began to explain how the Beijing T Power company had developed gambling systems in Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia and other Asian countries, and his role as head of operations in Southeast Asia (as he replaced a previous head of the India operation), but refused to reveal the names of the people he worked for. In this context, after all, the Indian police were able to find out that Hao was soon to be married to the daughter of the main director of Beijing T Power.

A joint investigation by several government agencies

To investigate the massive amount of evidence, several criminal teams and various financial regulators joined the work of the Hyderabad police. Their combined efforts uncovered a very well-planned scheme and were able to prove that the organization was capable of launching a massive India-wide operation, primarily based in mainland China.

The police uncovered that a Chinese “holding company” called Beijing T Power was the primary offshore vehicle through which myriad new companies like Linkyun Technology Pvt Ltd, Dokypay Technology Pvt Ltd, Growing InfoTech Private Ltd, Sily Consulting Services Private Ltd, Pan Yun Technology, Spotpay Technology India, Daisylink Financial and Huahuo Pvt Ltd were set up. All of them have been registered with the Registrar of Companies in India since 2019 and deal in computer technology and services.

While the organization was extremely complex, the gambling activities offered to unsuspecting Indian gamblers were extremely simple. The game of choice was a “color prediction game” where players had to bet money to predict a color combination.

The winner was the one who could guess the correct outcome. The initial odds of winning were usually 7:3, but as the game progresses, they drop to 3:7. This unbelievable case shows the importance of independent blogs like Casino Jungli in helping players judge the actual legitimacy of the myriad online casinos available in India.