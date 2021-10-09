The Shri Ram Wonder Years, Rohini hosts donation drive on the auspicious occasion of Navratri

The Shri Ram Wonder Years, Delhi NCR’s one of the most reputed pre-schools, has unveiled a noble donation drive on the auspicious occasion of Navratri. The school staff and management members came forward and donated bags, balls, clothes, gift wrapping papers, stationery items etc. to the members of Navjyoti India Foundation, a Delhi based NGO founded by Dr. Kiran Bedi along with 16 police officers to serve society and work towards upliftment of underprivileged sections of the society.

Carrying forward the legacy of The Shriram School, The Shri Ram Wonder Years organized this drive with the motive to help staff and associated members of school value the virtues of gratitude, sharing and caring for all. The school management believes in the message of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ meaning the world is one family.

“We aim to channelize a conducive learning environment for children. The values of serving our community, expressing gratitude for our possessions, and valuing the privileged life that we all lead are few important concepts that children must understand from their childhood. It not only makes them more humble but also better citizens, equipped to work wonders for the society “said,” Ms. Sumedha Goel, Director, The Shri Ram Wonder Years, Rohini.