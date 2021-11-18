The ŠKODA SLAVIA: Second ŠKODA model in the INDIA 2.0 project makes its debut

Mumbai, 18 November 2021 – The introduction of the SLAVIA marks the start of ŠKODA AUTO’s next stage in the INDIA 2.0 project. Following the successful launch of the midsize SUV KUSHAQ, the brand-new sedan is the Czech carmaker’s second India-specific model. The SLAVIA’s manufacturing process has a localization level of up to 95%.. As the sedan is based on the MQB-A0-IN platform – an MQB variant specially adapted by ŠKODA AUTO for India – it offers a comprehensive range of safety features and advanced infotainment systems. The power output of the TSI engines available for the SLAVIA is 85 kW (115 PS)* and 110 kW (150 PS)* respectively, and just like other ŠKODAs, this model is characterised by an emotive design. Its name is both a tribute to the carmaker’s beginnings and a symbol of a new era in the Indian market.

Thomas Schäfer, CEO ŠKODA AUTO, said, “With the new SLAVIA, we are igniting the next stage of our INDIA 2.0 product campaign. Following the successful launch of the KUSHAQ, we are now entering another popular segment with our brand-new premium midsize sedan. The SLAVIA is perfectly tailored to the needs of our customers in India and is built with up to 95% localisation. We are confident that both the KUSHAQ and the SLAVIA will allow us to leverage the full potential in this promising, growing market.”

Gurpratap Boparai, Managing Director of ŠKODA AUTO Volkswagen India Private Limited, said, “The successful start of the INDIA 2.0 project with the KUSHAQ truly highlights what can be achieved with global collaboration here in India. In addition to the increasingly sought-after SUVs, the premium sedan segment offers tremendous potential, and it’s a territory that we have made our own. The sophisticated SLAVIA stands for prestige and style. It also represents a new growth area for ŠKODA AUTO. With its sophistication, capable engines and numerous Simply Clever features, the SLAVIA will appeal to discerning customers in India, and it will also be appreciated in markets around the world. We are confident that the ŠKODA SLAVIA will continue the benchmarks set by the OCTAVIA and SUPERB and will help us to further strengthen our dominance in the segment.”

Zac Hollis, Brand Director, ŠKODA AUTO India, said,

“With the launch of KUSHAQ, we have witnessed unprecedented growth for ŠKODA Auto India. While KUSHAQ saw us conquer new territory with a mid-size SUV that represents the aspirations of modern India, SLAVIA, gets us back to our roots, as the brand that brought the original premium sedan to India. Despite the headwinds faced by the industry, we have continued with our product campaigns, expanded our network reach to more than 100 cities, augmented the brand awareness, delivered on our promise of customer centricity, professionalized the dealer network, introduced value added services and set new benchmarks in the after-sales business. SLAVIA is gorgeous inside out, and will be our second volume driver along with KUSHAQ, as we continue to substantially grow our volumes in India.”

ŠKODA SLAVIA: GORGEOUS INSIDE OUT

Exhibiting elegant lines and ŠKODA’s well-established emotive design language, the SLAVIA creates a new highlight for sedans. Its width of 1,752 mm makes SLAVIA the widest offering in the segment, and enables generous amounts of space for up to five people. This is matched by a huge boot capacity of 521 litres. The front headlights and taillights are available with advanced LED technology and characterise the ŠKODA-typical crystalline details. Chrome plated design features, two-tone alloy wheels and an exclusive ŠKODA badge all add to the SLAVIA’s high-quality feel. The new metallic Crystal Blue and the Tornado Red paintwork are both ŠKODA exclusives for the Indian market.

The new SLAVIA’s interior is based on the latest design concept of ŠKODA’s European models. A free-standing infotainment screen measuring up to 25.4 centimetres takes centre stage. The circular air vents are another striking feature. From the Ambition trim upwards, the touch-control Climatronic with air care comes as standard, while comfort features such as ventilated front seats upholstered in leather are available for the top-end specification Style variant. The line running underneath the infotainment screen is inspired by the silhouette of the ŠKODA grille and provides a hand rest for use when operating the display. A horizontal, colour contrasting decorative strip accentuates the width of the spacious interior and connects the circular side air vents.

The infotainment systems available across all variants of the new ŠKODA SLAVIA can be operated easily and intuitively, and entirely via the colour touchscreen. They feature SmartLink technology enabling the integration of smartphones. The Ambition and Style trim levels provide access to a plethora of MyŠKODA Connect mobile online services with ŠKODA Play apps, which can be used to download a navigation function for the top-end infotainment system.

The ŠKODA SLAVIA comes with excellent active and passive safety features. Occupants are protected by up to six airbags. To ensure children also have a safe journey, the sedan comes with ISOFIX anchors and Top Tether anchor points on the rear seats. ESC is another standard feature ensuring a high level of driving safety, while the Multi-Collision Brake will safely bring the vehicle to a standstill in the event of an accident. The SLAVIA also offers a host of practical comfort features such as Hill-Hold Control, rain and light sensors, and cruise control. A tyre pressure monitor is another convenient feature.

Strong India Focus

The India 2.0 campaign is headed by ŠKODA AUTO, which oversees all activities of the Volkswagen Group in India, and the campaign is backed by investments of one billion euros to strengthen the long-term presence of ŠKODA and Volkswagen on the Indian subcontinent. The aim is to reach a combined market share of 5% by 2025.

The MQB-A0-IN – a variant of Volkswagen Group’s modular transverse matrix – provides the technical basis for the new ŠKODA models. ŠKODA AUTO has adapted this platform specifically for the Indian market and to meet the country’s new, stricter safety and emission requirements. Most of the development work is carried out in India – in close collaboration with colleagues based in the Czech Republic – at the technology centre in Pune, which opened in early 2019. The on-site team’s wealth of expertise and understanding of local preferences mean that ŠKODA can respond to changing needs quickly and in a flexible manner. ŠKODA AUTO’s vehicle production in India has a localisation level up to 95%. The carmaker set up a new MQB production line at its Pune plant so this could be achieved. In the medium term, the models manufactured in India will also be exported to other countries.