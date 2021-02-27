The Synergy between Hilton Mumbai International Airport and VLCC Femina Miss India 2021

Hilton Mumbai International Airport has set the standard for luxury, refinement, and innate colonial designs with its unique contemporary features, reflecting a European sense of elegance that has transformed the hospitality industry around the world. This elegance was increased two-fold by the presence of the beautiful finalists of the VLCC Femina Miss India 2020. The Press conference for VLCC Femina Miss India, 2020 was held on the 12th of February 2021 marking the union of two well-known organizations, providing a platform for young individuals embarking on a journey to change our society for the better.

With its distinctive features and flair, the hotel’s 19th-century inspired summer palace architecture grandeur complimented and captivated the sublime beauty of the Miss India winners. Hilton Mumbai International Airport has taken the rich illustrious heritage beyond the Victorian Era to a new zestful location. Quite strategically planned, the hotel is located within a 5-minute drive from the International and 15-minute drive from Domestic Airport in one of India’s most vibrant Cosmopolitan cities.

Hilton Mumbai International Airport’s rich heritage of exemplary personal service and impeccable hospitality is complemented by the individuality and exclusivity of its property through which the ingenuity and bewitching nature of the pageant winners peaked through giving us a glimpse of the principles that they uphold.

Themed around a boutique palace, a cobblestoned pathway runs outside the main entrance to the Hilton Mumbai International Airport. As you enter, Austrian crystal chandeliers at the Crystal Lounge and a silver leaf ceiling keep you mesmerized with their grandeur. The colonial appeal of the marble-floored lobby with a high ceiling and glittering chandeliers is accentuated by a golden curving staircase that leads to the hotel’s all-day dining restaurant, The Brasserie. Enveloped by tropical flora and fauna, the outdoor swimming pool features the Garden Bar – an inviting area to sip refreshing drinks after a dip in the pool.

There are 171 spacious rooms at this elegant property across six categories, and each room is decorated in muted tones with wood accents, vintage fixtures, canopied beds and exudes the ambiance of a stately home.

An avant-garde feature at the property is the lush winter garden; an interior courtyard brightened with natural light and spruced up with palm trees and fountains.

The overall atmosphere is regal and serene and marks an interesting contrast with the vicinity around the airport which is a microcosm of chaos. And that’s where the Hilton Mumbai International Airport succeeds as an idyllic islet of tranquility amidst luxury, a grand blend of British colonial charm coupled with renowned Indian hospitality.

The seamless beauty of the hotel made it a perfect venue for the winners to come forth and express themselves confidently and flaunt their beauty.

This has all been possible with Hilton CleanStay to meet evolving consumer expectations during the COVID-19 pandemic. A program to deliver an industry-defining standard of cleanliness and disinfection with a goal to provide guests with assurance and peace of mind when they stay at Hilton. VLCC Femina Miss India opens up numerous opportunities for young women from different walks of life while giving them a voice and platform to speak up for what they believe in. Hilton, coinciding with this, believes in bringing individuals together and nurturing those connections, making this collaboration a quintessential alliance.

Check out the Safety and Sanitation Protocols taken by Hilton Mumbai International Airport here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=spdY96rM91I

“VLCC Femina Miss India is one of the oldest and most credible beauty pageants in India with a history dating back 57 years. The journey with Hilton Mumbai International Airport has added immense value to our hotel and we are proud to associate with a distinctive brand with whom we can share a robust brand synergy in giving women a platform to speak on’’ said Mr. Ajay Vora, Director of Finance at Hilton Mumbai International Airport.

Hilton Mumbai International Airport is located on Sahar Airport Rd, Ashok Nagar, Andheri East, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400099. For room reservations, contact on +91 22 2838 0000/ 6199 0000, or write to us at business.mumbai@hilton.com.