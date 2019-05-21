The T20 Mumbai League is a huge opportunity for local talent to get noticed.”- says Prithvi Shaw

Mumbai has been the breeding ground for some of the country’s finest cricketers over the years. It was imperative, then, that it got its own league for its local talent. In 2018, the first T20 Mumbai League was announced by the legendary Sachin Tendulkar as brand ambassador. Participating team North Mumbai Panthers announced its squad on May 7, 2019 and is led by ace national player and U19 World Cup winning captain Prithvi Shaw. After winning their opening game against Regal Thane Strikers, captain Prithvi and team North Mumbai Panthers are raring to go.

The tournament opened on May 14, 2019 and will have its finals on May 26, 2019. Prithvi Shaw, a Mumbai lad who shot to fame through his performance in the U19 World Cup and landmark domestic tournaments, has immense potential as a young leader. He has a strong team with promising young players such as Yashasvi Jaiswal, Pravin Tambe, Sairaj Patil, Sumeet Dhekale, Prathamesh Dake, Atif Attarwala, Vikrant Auti, Aashray Sajnani, Ajinkya Patil, Neil Narvekar, Onkar Gurav, Moondeep Mangela, Rahul Sawant, Shashikant Kadam, , Vishal Dhagaonkar, Swapnil Salvi, Jude Singh, Karan Nande and Aditya Rane in the squad. Veteran cricketer Umesh Patwal is the coach of North Mumbai Panthers which has loaded batting, an attacking bowling and extremely effective fielding.

Said Captain Prithvi Shaw, “I am delighted to be a part of North Mumbai Panthers since its first edition. Growing from a team player to captain is a matter of great honour for me. Mumbai is home and the league is a huge opportunity for local talent to get noticed. I thoroughly enjoyed the tournament last year, and I look forward to us having a great season this year. We have an extremely balanced side and I am confident that we have it in us to lift the Cup”

Rajdip Kumar Gupta, Owner of the North Mumbai Panthers added, “After a promising first season, we are very excited for the second edition of the T20 Mumbai League. Right from the auctions to training and the match days, it’s a thrilling ride to not just see our team grow but also observe heroes in the making. It’s stunning, the amount of cricketing talent we have in Mumbai and I am thankful to the league that gives them a platform to shine. Prithvi Shaw is the future of Indian cricket and we couldn’t have been happier to have him lead the North Mumbai Panthers”

Sandip Gupta, Owner, North Mumbai Panthers said, “We have a nuanced, balanced side and the atmosphere in the dressing room is very positive. Prithvi Shaw is a young and dynamic leader who brings with him his experience of leading the U19 India Boys team to World Cup victory. He is aware of pressures, mindset and focus that big matches require. The entire team benefits from his positive attitude and all-guns-blazing talent on the field. We are hopeful that this is going to be a great season for the North Mumbai Panthers”

The North Mumbai Panthers hope to continue the winning streak from their opening match and march on to the business-end of the league with confidence. Much like the Big Cat, Prithvi Shaw hopes to lead his side with ferocity and courage. The team has got splendid support from their sponsors- Novotel Hotels & Resorts (Lead sponsor), Route Mobile (Powered by Sponsor), HDFC Bank (Co-sponsor), Toy Goa Beach Club & Motilal Oswal Financial Services (Associate Sponsors) and Vintage Media & Production (OOH Partner).