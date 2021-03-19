The Tallest Hotel in the World Leverages RateTiger for Online Revenue Growth

Dubai based Gevora Hotel recommends eRevMax for distribution management solutions.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates : One of the finest hospitality addresses in Dubai, Gevora Hotel, has recommended RateTiger for efficient online distribution and channel management. The four-star luxury property has been using the RateTiger product suite, including RTConnect for 2-way ARI and reservation transfers between OTAs and hotel PMS, GDS distribution and Review Management, all powered by the LiveOS platform. The platform also showcases booking pace and trends, channel performance and various other relevant metrics for business performance analysis.

Boasting of the title of the tallest hotel in the world from the Guinness World Records, the luxury Gevora Hotel is located on Dubai’s Sheikh Zayed Road in the Trade Center Area of the city. The hotel features 528 deluxe rooms and suites. A popular accommodation choice for travellers from across the world, the hotel has been leveraging eRevMax’s channel ecosystem which offers 450 global and regional OTAs, metasearch and GDS channel options to choose from.

Prior to RateTiger, Gevora Hotel has tried various distribution providers to update rates and allotments on different OTAs but there was still a lot of manual task involved. Finding a viable option to solve this became a priority and the revenue management team opted for RateTiger Connect. The seamless connectivity assists the property to expand to new markets through regional channels and increase brand exposure.

“70% of our bookings come from online platforms. RateTiger has been a great partner and provided tremendous support with fast delivery of ARI and excellent support, much better compared to our previous service provider,” said Jijo Koshy, Reservation & Revenue Incharge, Gevora Hotel.

“We are glad to have Gevora Hotel as a valued client. We endeavor to help hotels simplify their operations, optimize channel performance, and focus on strategy. Being trusted by such prestigious property for streamlining their online distribution reflects how well we deliver when it comes to best-in-class technology and premium customer service,” said Prithwish Dutta, Regional Sales Head – EMEA, eRevMax.

RateTiger, powered by LiveOS, provides rate shopping, channel management, booking engine and online distribution solutions to hotels worldwide. It offers 99.9% system uptime and is security certified under ISO, PCI and GDPR compliant. eRevMax continues to expand its partner base through new integrations to offer hoteliers seamless connections across different systems including PMSs, CRSs, OTAs, Metasearch channels, GDS, Wholesalers and offline tour operators among others.