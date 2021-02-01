The Teneo Group Earns Five Star Status

Washington, DC : The Teneo Group, an industry-leading cybersecurity engineering and integration firm, is proud to accept the recognition of “Five-Star Partner” from Check Point Software Technologies. The Teneo Group’s achievement comes under the Check Point Partner Growth Program and is reserved for partners that demonstrate a high level of expertise across of all the Check Point’s security programs.

“The Teneo Group is aligned with Check Point’s Security Solutions and growth pillars to meet customer security needs while driving significant growth and customer satisfaction,” says Abigail Maines, Head of Check Point Channel Sales in America. “We value Teneo’s commitment and partnership and look forward to continued mutual success.” In 2020 alone, The Teneo Group’s engineers have leveraged their Check Point knowledge and over 100+ years of practical experience to deliver world-class security for Cloud, (including Azure, AWS and GCP), Endpoint, SD-WAN, SASE, Network, Incident Response/Planning, IoT, Mobile and MSSP.

“Check Point’s focus on building a security eco-system, that is recognized to be the leader by both Gartner and NSS Labs, compliments The Teneo Group’s mission of securing our client’s data wherever they reside,” says Paul Warnagiris, The Teneo Group’s CEO. The Teneo Group’s mission is to be hyper-focused on Cyber Security for their clients, streamlining and simplifying their security function. Warnagiris continues, “By leveraging Check Point’s Infinity offering – including the Quantum, CloudGuard and Harmony Suites – The Teneo Group makes it easy to consolidate functions, to close gaps, and to increase security maturity with a system that communicates in a coordinated manner.” By serving small SMB start-ups as well as Fortune 500 leaders in their industries, TTG’s hyper-focus on security allows their clients to focus on their business.

Under the Check Point partner growth program, in 2019, Check Point created the new “5 Stars” designation. The Teneo Group, is the 7th partner to currently carry that designation in North America.

A Little About Check Point :

Check Point Software Technologies is the worldwide leader in network security, protecting over 100,000 organizations of all sizes. Today, Check Point continues to develop new products and services based on software architecture, providing customers with simple and flexible solutions customized to meet the exact security needs of any organization. Check Point is the only vendor to go beyond technology and define security as a business process. For over 27 years, enterprises around the world have relied on Check Point’s industry-leading solutions to protect their brand, assets and data from cyberattacks, enabling them to safely and productively accelerate their businesses.