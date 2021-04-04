The Times Of India Celebrates 10 Year Anniversary Of Android & iOS App Launch

New Delhi, April 3rd, 2021: The Times of India, the nation’s largest news brand, is celebrating the 10th anniversary of its presence on Android and iOS platforms. One of the first Indian publications to have mobile apps for readers, this landmark comes at a time when hundreds of millions of Indians are choosing the smartphone as their primary source for news, information and entertainment everyday.

Over the past decade, the TOI app has grown every year to reach more than 10 million users from 100+ countries who have spent over 50 billion minutes on its platform. The app has also garnered global acclaim, winning both Apple App Store and Google Play Store Editors Choice Awards and featuring consistently among the most downloaded news app charts on both Android and iOS.

Building on the Times Of India’s legacy, its dominance in digital has been achieved on the back of innovation that has consistently appealed to users across age groups, interests and geographies. Most recently, TOI Digital has unveiled ‘TOI+’ for involved news-readers who demand a premium news experience on digital. With daily exclusives, analysis, and a clutter-free reading experience, TOI+ looks to redefine its relationship with the Indian reader and the global reader.

Harnessing the power of local journalism from a substantial pool of talented journalists, the TOI has consistently reported in depth local & regional news from multiple cities & states, bringing the latest and most relevant city news & information to its readers across India and around the globe. Most recently, the publication refreshed its UI and unveiled a multi-lingual interface, offering trustworthy news across 14 languages.

Puneet Gupt, COO – Times Internet said, “The Times Of India has been a source of the most authentic and reliable news, offering latest and unparalleled views, honest facts, incisive reportage and more for over a decade now. Our decade-long effort to power its digital transformation has coincided with the shift in Indian consumer behavior in favor of digital products & services. We thank our 10 million strong community of users for being a part of this incredible journey, and promise to continue to hold our core values at heart as the medium for delivering news takes on new avatars based on advancements in technology.”

Durga Raghunath, Digital Head – Times Of India said, “With Indian audiences gaining exponential access to connectivity and cheaper smart devices, higher digital ad spends are set to propel the online media sector to new heights in the coming decade. Further, seamless digital payments, telecom APIs and cutting-edge media analytics will enable digital-first journalism to thrive. At TOI, we welcome this new era for digital media, and our team of tech, product and editorial experts will continue to ensure we are able to offer the most personalized and relevant news experience as more of our users start using our apps to stay updated and demand a richer news experience, anywhere and anytime.”