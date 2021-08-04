The Top Tech Startups to Watch in 2021

Startups, by their nature, launch on a smaller scale first and test their ideas and products on a handful of demographics. The best startups stem from novel and ingenious ideas, offer convenient mobile payments, and stick to highly engaging campaigns. With the exponential rise in innovative technologies and advancements in the field of Artificial Intelligence, tech startups in recent years have introduced a range of exciting new products. So, there are many top tech startups to watch for in 2021.

What do the Best Startups Have in Common?

Almost all successful startups share certain characteristics that help them become the best in the business.

They’re Built on Disruptive Ideas

Disruptive ideas sell like wildfire in the tech industry. People are always willing to buy and invest in unique innovations. Successful startups delight their customers with their disruptive ideas and outperform their competitors.

They Make Use of Feedback

An essential quality of well-performing startups is their ability to use feedback to their advantage. The top startups pay attention to constructive criticism about their product or business model and take value from it. They make improvements and perfect their business by relying on feedback.

They Test Extensively

You always take a car out for a test drive before investing in it. Successful startups do the same with their innovations: this helps them to optimize their operations and fine-tune their designs before launching their product to a wider market. Mark Zuckerberg initially introduced Facebook exclusively to Harvard and a few other Ivy League universities before he launched it globally.

They Create Engaged Communities

Successful startups companies aspire to connect with customers and build a relationship with them that goes beyond just acquiring new customers. They work to engaging with their communities. Such startups invest in building a compelling digital footprint and conquering online platforms and social media forums to build a relationship with their communities, learn about them, and deliver accordingly.

They Meet Consumer Needs

Many startups struggle to fully grasp the concept of product-market fit and they deliver products that the consumers are not really looking for. It is vital for companies to design and sell products that consumers want. Therefore, startups have to closely examine market demand and tailor their ideas accordingly.

Promising Tech to Watch Startups in 2021

Ohmconnect

This San-Francisco-based tech startup represents a revolution in the sustainable energy sector. The company offers effective energy management solutions through smart meter analytics to gamify energy savings. Customers can use Ohmconnect with their electric cars, Wi-Fi thermostats, and other smart gadgets and the system will automatically notify them when to save energy. This company is solving the major energy crisis on a small level, but with big impact!

Confluent

This commercial software allows developers to manage applications and systems messaging at high volumes and add real-time streaming data to their applications. The software helps companies who do not have an excess of developers to harness Kafka. It makes it easier for users to connect their apps and smart systems with real-time data flow and processing.

Funnel

Every company needs specialized data to get better insights into their customers. This is where Funnel, a Swedish SaaS (software as a service) startup comes in. Funnel is an expert in combining and filtering advertising and marketing data for its clients, from anywhere in the world. In the past, automation of data collection was exhausting, but this startup lets its clients extract and prepare the data in a highly beneficial way.

Snyk

This startup is empowering software-driven businesses to develop easily with maximum security. Snyk’s products have a similar function to antivirus scans. Just as antivirus software scans your device to identify any threats or virus, this open-source security platform scans the source code of your application and searches for vulnerabilities. This is highly effective for containerised applications. The value of this startup has skyrocketed since its inception because it allows companies to develop quickly without the fear of security breaches.

Xbird

Xbird is revolutionising healthcare by developing software solutions for the medical sector. This medical Artificial Intelligence company uses AI to extract and analyze data from smart devices to predict and therefore address health risks. Currently, Xbird is focusing on diabetes therapy by using its algorithm to prevent hypoglycemia in diabetic patients by keeping a track of their lifestyle and behavior.

Cockroach Labs

This software firm was founded by three ex-Google employees who incorporated their vast knowledge of data management to create something highly useful and in great demand. This startup develops commercial database management systems that help large corporations to manage and store their data seamlessly. This firm is best known for its marvelous creation, Cockroach DB, a distributed SQL database that is a revolutionary advancement in modern cloud applications.

Emoty.AI

This Turkish tech startup creates innovative and effective emotion detection solutions using deep learning techniques. Emoty.AI uses emotion detection technology to analyze particular physiological data such as stress analysis and pose detection to provide useful solutions to market researchers, allowing them to analyze consumer behavior.

There is no denying that every day many new, innovative tech companies are emerging. Companies all across the globe are using technology in unimaginable ways and are presenting products that are designed to make our lives a lot easier. So, here’s to all the tech startups for their amazing innovations and all the upcoming advancements! We can’t wait to see what they’ll come up with next!