The Tribal Box Recognises the Unsung MMA Fighter Chaitanya Gavali!

Mumbai: The Tribal Box is a talent and learning platform. It is a melting pot for all talents to come together to be appreciated and recognized. Through this platform, we find unique, inspirational stories of talented individuals in the pursuit of passion. The team hopes to underline that no matter who you are, where you are, any big feat is possible if you dare to dream big. With this purpose, The Tribal Box team met an exceptional talent from Mumbai, Chaitanya Gavali, an International MMA Champion and a Gold medallist.

Chaitanya Gavali was born in a middle-class family of shoe-makers. He came from humble beginnings but always knew that he didn’t want to settle for the ordinary.

With a promise to his mother to prove himself and make her proud, Chaitanya started his incredible journey in 2009 at the age of 22-23. He weighed more than a hundred kilos and his original goal at the time was to lose some weight and become fit. But this small beginning towards fitness showed him the way to his hidden talent and soon to become passion, Martial Arts. He soon realized that he didn’t want to settle for mediocre jobs, he knew he was destined for greater things. This led him to become an International MMA Champion. Chaitanya has won multiple MMA tournaments and Gold at the Warrior Championship held in Penang Malaysia in September 2018. Chaitanya is the only Indian MMA champion to have won the foreign tournament titles twice. He now has his own training centre where he trains young aspirants of Martial Arts. He has his own team of 14 fiery fighters, who are making him proud at the national and soon international level.

But getting to this level wasn’t an easy task, Chaitanya undertook six long years of vigorous training before he started competing. For those six years, he trained with patience, passion and discipline to get to the pinnacle of success in MMA. Another great hurdle in his journey was to manage funds for his training and travelling for participating in various fights. He had a difficult time funding his sport. To combat that, he used to train MMA aspirants and earn money to be able to afford his own training from his MMA idol Shane Suzuki in Singapore. He used to stay in the gym itself as he could not afford staying in a hotel in Singapore. The unexpected demise of his father just a week before his Amateur MMA tournament was another heartbreak which shook his completely. This was a serious blow to Chaitanya and he lost in the final round. However, being the passionate fighter that he is, Chaitanya never lost hope and persevered to fulfill his dreams.

Now with his own training centre, he supports young fighters with the financial aid and mentorship that he had hoped to get when he first started out as a fighter. He hopes to provide proper training and guidance to the new generation of fighters and equip them with the knowledge and skills to make our country proud internationally. His main aim is to make MMA a renowned sport in India and is already on his way towards this.

Speaking on the occasion, International MMA Champion, Chaitanya Gavali said,” MMA is Mixed Martial Arts, a cage fighting sport. In India and many countries, MMA is not even considered a legitimate sport. For every athlete, their coach is the paramount support in their journey and in my case, it was Jitendra Khare. I started training under him in Evolution Combat Sports Academy since 2010. For me, the journey has been exceptionally difficult but my coach Jitendra Khare encouraged me to participate in MMA amateur fighting. And since then I never turned back. You need to learn from your defeats, that is when you will learn to win the fights.”

He further added, “Even after winning Gold medals, I never got recognized as a successful sportsman in India. I am thankful to The Tribal Box who heard my life story and my journey towards success. They gave me a platform to talk about my struggles, my wins and my dreams, which helped me in gaining the recognition and support I was looking for”.

This inspiring story of never losing hope, fulfilling your dreams and making your country proud was captured by The Tribal Box. The team believes in not only showcasing your talent and achievements to the world in a unique way but also gets you involved and connected with the people whose stories they tell.

Talking passionately about the platform Ms. Sanghamitra Khatu, Founder & Marketing Director The Tribal Box said, “The Tribal Box is like a friend you can have for life. We help you tell your story and provide you with a platform that gives the right kind of exposure and help you interact with our viewers. We help you narrate your real life story that inspires the world and mutually benefits others. We all grow together and help each other achieve our life goals”.

She further added, “We are a talent and learning platform which believes that every person has a different role to play in the progress of our country. Our objective is that people find their calling and follow their dreams and we are willing to partner with them in this journey of life. We join hands to help such unsung heroes achieve their dreams”

India pride in MMA, Chaitanya has collaborated with The Tribal Box to give young fighters

a unique opportunity to learn this great sport. The Tribal Box has made Martial Arts training

from such a seasoned athlete accessible to all its viewers.

The Tribal Box has covered more than 300 stories so far and every day they connect with more people from all walks of life.

About The Tribal Box:

The Tribal Box is an equal opportunity platform where we envision a better and brighter India. With our vision to make education available and accessible to everyone we have built scientifically backed learning modules for adults as well as young students. We hope to underline that no matter who you are or where you are, any big feat is possible only if you dare to dream.