The Tribe Concepts launches Onion Hair Growth Oil

New Delhi, January 2023: The Tribe Concepts is India’s First Plant-Based Ayurvedic skin & hair care brand that believes in the efficacy of authentic Indian ingredients and the age-old art of Ayurveda. Using the two together, the brand carefully selects skincare and hair products that address particular issues and deliver outstanding results. The Tribe Concepts has now introduced an Onion Hair Oil.

On the launch of this Onion Hair Oil, Amritha Gaddam, Founder & CEO of The Tribe Concepts said, “The Tribe Concepts has always looked forward to solving the real problems faced by the consumers by introducing the goodness of natural ayurvedic products. Since Ayurveda is one of the key ingredients in our products and we believe in the power of the ancient science of Ayurveda and pure Indian ingredients, the Onion Hair Oil is a new addition to our product line and I’m very excited to look forward to making our customers more confident and powerful.”

We all face crazy hair fall, especially during winter. The newly launched Onion Hair Oil from The Tribe Concepts is here to save the day as it comes with the goodness of red onions. It gives your hair an intensive hair treatment to stimulate hair follicles. It is rich in antioxidants and packed with sulphur and potassium carefully priced at INR 799 and is available to buy on its website.

The Tribe Concepts Onion Hair Growth Oil comes to the rescue of bald patches, and thinning and damaged tresses. It restores scalp pH and hair health by increasing blood flow to the follicles. Onion Hair Growth Oil accelerates hair regrowth and makes hair bouncy, strong, and healthy.