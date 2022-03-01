The UK’s future role in military SDA provision presented at the Military Space Situational Awareness Conference 2022

SMi Group reports: The UK Space Command and the UK Space Agency will be speaking at the Military Space Situational Awareness Conference, taking place in London this April.

Space debris is a global problem and the joint initiative announced earlier this year from the UK Space Agency’s National Space Technology Programme (NSTP) and Space, Surveillance and Tracking Programme (SST) will enable UK companies to mature technologies and early phase concepts to help tackle the issue including old satellites, spent rocket bodies and even tools dropped by astronauts.

With this in mind, the 17th Annual Military Space Situational Awareness Conference will discuss the UK’s future role in military SDA provision with keynote briefings from the UK Space Command and the UK Space Agency.

For those interested in attending, there is a £100 early bird discount expiring on 28TH February 2022. Register at http://www.military-space.com/bntw

Featured Presentations:

Mr Jacob Geer, Head of Space Surveillance and Tracking, UK Space Agency will be presenting on ‘Latest Developments in UK Space Surveillance and Tracking’, covering the topics below:

An update on recent and upcoming opportunities in the UK’s civil Space Surveillance and Tracking programme

This will include detail on efforts to collaborate across civil, military and commercial boundaries

In a joint presentation, Wing Commander Rebecca Collis, Capability, UK Space Command and Wing Commander Nick Bewley, Officer Commanding UK SpOC, UK Space Command will be presenting on ‘SSA at UK Space Command’, covering the topics below:

Current SSA operations at Space Command

Plans for future SSA operational outputs

The 2022 brochure containing the agenda and speaker line-up is available at http://www.military-space.com/bntw

With each attendee bringing their own knowledge and insight, the Military Space Situational Awareness Conference provides a unique opportunity to gather key military, government and industry stakeholders and discuss the most relevant and pressing questions and challenges facing the security of vital space assets.