The Ultimate Reasons to Buy Kraft Paper Bags

While everyone is accustomed to seeing their products being wrapped with plastic packaging, it should never be limited to only one material. On top of that, using plastic materials is harmful to the environment too. Previously, there has been huge damage caused to the environment due to the packaging industry’s incessant use of plastic. Therefore, it’s important to shift to a more sensible choice. Kraft paper bags are a sensible choice for retail companies as they offer a wide range of benefits under a limited price range. Still, many people become confused while hearing the term “kraft” for the first time. Kraft paper is simply the flat and thin sheet that has other names as well. Sometimes people call them recycled wrapping paper, brown paper, packing paper, or simply butcher paper. However, these are mainly made of biodegradable products. These kraft paper bags are designed to provide packaging protection for a wide range of commercial operations. Nowadays, the manufacturers offer an additional option for branding by allowing the businesses to embed their logo on the woody looking kraft paper bags. There are a lot of reasons why retail businesses should use these kraft paper bags. Let’s take a look at the following:

Environmental-friendly

Undoubtedly these natural kraft paper bags are known for their top-notch environmental performance. Since these are made of non-toxic materials, it produces less damage to the environment as compared to the plastic bags. Carl F. Dahl initiated producing these kraft paper bags while he was working on a paper mill. The process involves pulverizing the wool pulp and blending them into brown filament. All these filaments aren’t treated with any color which provides a natural brown color of the wood. So, the process yields 100% biodegradable paper bags without any use of chemicals. This means it leaves no chemicals when composed in the land. Most of these recycled kraft paper bags are made from recycled materials, which means these don’t negatively impact the environment. Brands who want to stand strong in terms of protecting the environment and leaving a positive impact on the customers can immensely benefit from using these kraft paper bags. These bags can be used as a green marketing tool to increase business visibility. Previously, these were a little difficult to purchase but with the advent of online stores now one can instantly buy kraft paper bags online these days. This is one of the reasons why these paper bags have garnered huge popularity over the last few years.

Strength & Durability

One of the best advantages of kraft paper bags is their strength and durability. It’s important for retail industries to store a bulk amount of durable packaging materials for future use. If the materials aren’t durable, then businesses have to spend their money frequently on buying these packaging materials. This is the primary reason why the durability of the packaging materials plays an important role. Besides, a durable product can only protect a product properly. Also, it leaves a negative impact on the customers if the packages aren’t durable. After all, one of the purposes of a product’s packaging is to protect the inside materials until it reaches the customers. However, these kraft paper bags can be used by grocery stores or any retail stores that are looking for affordable packaging materials. Unlike plastic materials which take several hundred years to decompose, these kraft paper bags can be decomposed within a few weeks. Besides being durable and strong, these paper bags are also lightweight which makes them a convenient choice for the customers.

Optimum Printing Performance

Not only do natural kraft paper bags offer durability and strength but also offer optimum printing performance. This is another reason for businesses to use these paper bags. One can simply enhance these paper bags’ beauty by using their company’s logo and taglines of their business. This offers businesses a great opportunity to increase their visibility without increasing their budget for buying the packaging supplies. So, businesses irrespective of their size and scale can instantly grab their customers’ attention and make a great impact by embedding their logo on these paper bags.

Affordability

Since the processing cost of these kraft paper bags is lower as compared to other materials, it becomes an affordable option for businesses. However, the quality of wood can vary depending upon the price. But one can yield a great quality of paper bags by combining the high and low-density woods. Also, these bags are available in a range of dimensions which makes them suitable for any type of business. However, one should buy them in bulk in order to yield the utmost affordability. There are suppliers available online these days, which makes it easier for everyone to stock high-quality kraft paper bags.