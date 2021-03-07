The Union Minister gave away the COWE India Excellence Awards to outstanding Business Women

Hyderabad: To ensure more safety for Women, Women Safety Division set up in Union Home Ministry which is personally supervised by me plans to amend or bring a new one in place of age-old British-era Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) said Mr. G. Kishan Reddy in the city while addressing a gathering of Business Women at Hitex, Madhapur in Hyderabad on Sunday

Mr. Reddy was the Chief Guest on day two of the three days India’s biggest Business Women Expo being organised jointly by Hitex, COWE (Confederation of Women Entrepreneurs) in association with Govt of Telangana, TiE, HYSEA, Social Cause

Women safety is of paramount importance to the Modi Government. We will go to any extent to ensure women safety. We need an effective IPC and CrPC law for effective control of crime. We need to instill fear of the law. That is why Union Ministry thought about bringing sweeping changes to suit the needs of the current day scenario, and the Ministry embarked on changing the law. The Ministry has been talking to the cross-section of the people and consulting many experts to change the IPC and CrPC.

I urge COWE to organize a seminar, discussion or panel discussion on the same. Please do tell us what kind of protection, law you need from the Government, said Kishan Reddy.

Once the opinion is sought and firmed up then it will be put up for Cabinet approval and subsequently placed in Parliament, Kishan Reddy said.

The government is also recording the data of people involved in harassing women. We have also come out with an alert system of cases of heinous crimes against women when their hearings get adjourned. Such alerts will be made available via an online portal of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, for public information shared the Union Home Minister.

Kishan Reddy highlighted the various initiatives taken up by the Narendra Modi government for the safety and security of women in the country.

The loan eligibility for the self-help group is increased from 10 lakh to 20 lakh. The government has constructed 12 crore toilets in six years. 70 percent of 39 crores Jandhan Accounts opened belong to Women, he said.

Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana is a financial inclusion program of the Government of India, that aims to expand affordable access to financial services such as bank accounts, remittances, credit, insurance and pensions, the Minister told the 300 plus gathering of Business Women.

Kishan Reddy highlighted the important role played by women in the home, society and workplace. He appreciated their role and contribution. Women are revered in our society. They are treated almost equal to god he said.

The Union Minister presented the COWE India Excellence Awards to Business Women for their outstanding contribution. Some of them include Komal Jain, Sarada Vani, Dr Nelima, Aruna Thumma, Sridevi N, Frha, Anantha Lakshmi, Vanaja Ramisetti, Nanditha Sethi,, Vanitha, Deepika Joshi, Dr Geetha, Anuradha Karati, Komal Devi, Dr Lalitha, Nisha Agarwal, Neeraja Godavarthi, Madhavi Alahari and others.

COWE also entered two MoUs. One with Atal Incubation and the second one with The Entrepreneur Zone(TEZ). Both the MoU are meant for Incubation Programs, Acceleration and fostering Entrepreneurship and Training.

Kishan Reddy unveiled TiE Women program. According to Smt Rashida Adenwala – Board MemberTiE & Lead – TiE Women Program, the second edition of TiE Women Global Pitch Competition in partnership with BSE’s empoWer accelerator launched at the Business Women Expo. In this competition, Women entrepreneurs are allowed to pitch their business ideas and the selected ones will receive training, mentoring, and access to funding to develop their entrepreneurial initiatives.

A panel discussion is also held with the winners of the first round of TiE Women Global Pitch Competition. The winners of the first round of the Pitch competition were announced in January 2021 and awarded a total of US$ 135,000 prize. An Investor Lounge is also set up at the Expo, she said.