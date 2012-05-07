In tough economic times like these, many privately held businesses are considering going public, but it is a huge step without the proper preparations. The wrong moves can result in a lack of client confidence, and the effects can be very detrimental. Bridging the gap to an investor owned company requires the expertise of public relations services, or many lessons will be learned the hard way.

Communication is the Key

The most important area for a business to improve in is communication when going to a publicly held ownership. When the infrastructure of a company stays the same after a public offering, those existing officers must relearn their business philosophy to assure that investors know what is happening at regular intervals.

Investors do not feel comfortable when they aren’t informed of what is happening. Public relations services that keep the lines open in both directions make a big difference in the early stages of change. This is the best way to create an atmosphere of trust as well as instill confidence in the company leadership in the eyes of the stock holders.

Make the Business Visible

Public relations services have a primary duty of making a company look better to prospective clients as well as the stock holders. Raising the awareness for what a business does and expanding on its positive attributes is what leads to success, but that isn’t a simple formula. Publicly traded companies may have different values than privately held ones because of expansion into other areas or conceptual changes. It is important to recognize what the differences are so that the end results are best optimized.

Increasing Liquidity and Stock Valuation

The principle reason for going public can’t be lost in the public relations services either. Capital raised must be reinvested so that stock value grows, making the investors happy and increasing the company’s clout in the business arena. An investor relations firm must be able to judge and make suggestions on how best to achieve the goals that are established before, during, and after a public sale.

As soon as the decision is made to sell stock, a concerted effort should be put forth to find the right company to represent the business. When this is left to happenstance, the transition is usually problematic and success is limited or, in the worst case scenario, the business fails. Setting clear mandates at the beginning and bringing a public relations expert into the picture is the safest way to make this important move.