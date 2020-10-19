The Wadhwa Group cheers homebuyers with their festive offers amid Covid-19

The Wadhwa Group, one of India’s leading real estate development companies and a prominent realty player in Mumbai, have introduced a couple of Campaigns for the festive season. With the success of Postpaid Homes on ready inventory, the developer has introduced “POSTPAID HOMES PLUS” Move-In-Now Pay-Later, an extension of the earlier Postpaid Homes campaign along with additional benefits and a “HIGH RISE -PAY WISE” campaign for recently launched projects. Both the campaigns will run throughout the festive season of Navratri and Diwali, which begins from 15th October till 15th November 2020.

The Postpaid Homes Plus offer is valid for their Ready-To-Move-In projects; Atmosphere – Mulund (W), Elite – Thane (W), Crown Residences – Goregaon (W) & Prima Residences Ghatkopar (W). One can move in by paying just 10% and move in the house on getting the home registered in the OC received project, the EMI of balance payment will be served by the developer for 1 year thereafter. The Offer has many other propositions like investment is free from construction risk, one gets a freedom from paying rent & EMI together, no GST applicable, reduced stamp duty, no additional cost of EMIs loaded, lowest price guaranteed and payment holiday.

The High Rise Pay Wise offer is valid at their under-construction projects; Wadhwa Pristine, Matunga-Dadar (W), Atmosphere O2 – GMLR Mulund (W) and TW Gardens Kandivali (W). The highlight of the campaign will be the exclusive “SKY RESIDENCES” as the developer is opening higher floor inventory at the mentioned projects with limited period offers. The customer can get premium interior features at the best prices for 2 & 3 bed sky residences which will have mesmerizing views. One can book now by only paying 10% with no floor rise and no payment till June 2021.

Commenting on the festive campaigns, Mr. Navin Makhija, Managing Director, The Wadhwa Group says, “The residential segment looks very promising in the current scenario of Covid 19, as many people including the young generation are now looking to own a house rather than be dependent on rental accommodation. We are seeing sales volumes coming back to normal as things are opening up.

This festive season we are providing an array of propositions on our under-construction as well as ready-to-move-in inventory with flexi-payment options; which also solves customer’s current liquidity woes of paying everything upfront. Customers have now realized the importance of a well planned, well designed and a well-ventilated home during the pandemic more than ever before and therefore we are seeing a lot of traction for our projects as they are built on the philosophy of ample height, light & air. Also, home loans interest rates are at an all-time low and with a reduction in stamp duty the sector should get a much-needed boost as we enter the festive season.”