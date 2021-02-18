The Wadhwa Group clocks revenue over 550 crores in the span of 15 days...

Mumbai: The Wadhwa Group, one of India’s leading real estate development companies and a prominent realty player in Mumbai, witnesses an upsurge in business and clocked revenue of over 500 crores in the last 15 days itself. The developer has launched 4 new projects in the same period out of which 3 projects are residential and 1 project offers boutique commercial spaces. The Wadhwa Group launched a new tower Orchard at their project TW Gardens in Kandivali; Azure at their project Atmosphere O2 in Mulund; a new project Dukes Horizon alongside a commercial project The Epicentre in Chembur. All these projects have received a massive response with as many as 375+ units sold in these projects accounting to revenue worth 550+ Cr within a few days of the opening. The projects have emerged as the preferred choice for buyers who consider connectivity, convenience, healthy living and reputation of the developer to be an important factor for buying a property. The company also witnessed increasing demand for larger homes with the prevalent work-from-home culture, wherein the units with extra space/study room/ decks emerged as the best-performing category.

According to recent studies, home buyers prefer organized players having a good track record of execution. The robust sales and increased new launches by top players are only likely to grow in the upcoming quarters, especially since homebuyers are now more skewed towards leading developers who assure them timely project delivery and quality construction.

Commenting on the success factors, Mr. Navin Makhija, Managing Director, The Wadhwa Group says, “We are extremely thrilled by the stupendous response received for our new project launches. We have seen increased interest from the homebuyers with the site visits at our properties rising 15-20% higher than the pre-Covid levels. The success of these projects is the affirmation of the fact that good projects by trusted developers are doing well. The credibility of developers, quality of construction, design and planning of the project, infrastructure support and timely delivery are paramount. Apart from this lower home loan interest rates along with reduced stamp duty has been an added advantage.”

Azure at Mulund West in association with Man Infra Construction Limited & The Chandak Group boasts of residences with mesmerizing views of the Thane creek. This landmark is aimed at offering the ‘Best of both worlds’ – be it work life balance, seamless connectivity with all necessary conveniences in the vicinity, or a quality home with the best lifestyle amenities, this project is strategically located on GMLR and meticulously designed to offer it all.

Orchard at TW Gardens, Kandivali in association with Thakur Group will comprise of spacious homes providing breathtaking views of the lush green Sanjay Gandhi National Park which is spread across 25,000 acres. The project is strategically located in Thakur Village offering excellent connectivity to leisure options and business hubs.

The Wadhwa Group in association with the Salarpuria Sattva Group recently launched a mixed use project at Chembur – Dukes Horizon a lifestyle residential project and ‘The Epicentre’ which offers premium boutique office spaces in a well-connected suburb of Mumbai. This iconic project brings with it a nostalgia of the old Dukes factory, now transformed into a tailor-made destination for the new generation. Contemporary, cosmopolitan and heaped in culture, Dukes Horizon is defined for its novel lifestyle and game changing connectivity whereas the Epicentre is one of the finest ideas to bring commercial office spaces to the central hub of Mumbai. Seamless connectivity from all sides, this business hub is actually an epicentre of convenience, luxury and state-of-the-art work environment.