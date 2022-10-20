The Wadhwa Group presents The Great Home Upgrade Festival

20th October 2022, Mumbai: This festive season, Mumbai’s leading real estate developer, The Wadhwa Group brings you The Great Home Upgrade Festival, in collaboration with HomeXchange Pvt. Ltd., India’s pioneer home upgrade technology platform. This tie-up will help the potential customers in revolutionizing the way they sell their old home and move to a new home. The customers can upgrade from their existing home to any of the mentioned projects – Wadhwa Pristine at Matunga, Dukes Horizon at Chembur, Atmosphere O2 at Mulund and Magnolia at Panvel, The Nest at Upper Juhu and TW Gardens at Kandivali.

Home-buyers who believe that this is an auspicious time to buy property, can now upgrade to their dream abode with hassle-free home exchange offer by The Wadhwa Group. The platform will provide seamless upgrade by providing market-comparable offers on existing homes using its tech-driven pricing algorithms that combine actual market data across multiple parameters with domain expertise.

Commenting on the same, Mr. Bhasker Jain, Chief Business Officer, The Wadhwa Group, said, “Rising millennial homeownership has fuelled a surge in housing demand, driven by higher disposable income and a desire to upgrade to larger, more luxurious spaces with better amenities. We at The Wadhwa Group have always kept the needs of the potential homebuyers at the utmost priority and we look forward to the impeccable offerings and services this festive season.”

The Wadhwa Group believes in the buyer’s convenience and most importantly their needs. They carry a rich legacy of over half a century built on the trust and belief of the customers and stakeholders with timely deliveries coupled with strong planning and design innovation, which gives the group an edge over its competitors. The brand’s vision is a promise to stand apart and not just provide homes but a good environment to lead a healthy life. They believe in offering a quality product at a quality location with a deep understanding of the customer’s issues that leads to offering a bouquet of initiatives like this partnership which helps them in addressing the current pain points of the customer.