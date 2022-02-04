The Wadhwa Group receives OC for their project Wadhwa Pristine at Matunga West

Mumbai, 4th February 2022: The Wadhwa Group, one of India’s leading real estate development companies and a prominent realty player in Mumbai, has received the Occupation Certificate for their project Wadhwa Pristine at Matunga West. The developer is handing over homes to the buyers 22 months well before the timelines specified for delivery and a revenue of approximately 475 crores is expected. At the time, when other developers were requesting extensions for project completion due to the pandemic, The Wadhwa Group broke the clutter to hand over the dream homes of their trusted homebuyers with 20%-25% customers already being given possession.

x

Wadhwa Pristine is the standalone tower, nestled in the heart of Mumbai, is spread across 1250 sq.mt. at Matunga West, next to their existing ready development W-54. The project is a pure bliss in a serene neighbourhood, overlooking the lush green lawns of Ruparel College on one side and mesmerizing views of the Bandra-Worli sea link on the other. A dream home of total 139 units comprises premium 2 and 3 bed residences starting at a price of approx. 4 crores with the luxury of connectivity and the comfort of proximity to centres of education, business hubs, healthcare facilities etc., thereby allow you more cherished time with the ones who matter the most – family & friends.

Commenting on the achievement, Mr. Navin Makhija, Managing Director, The Wadhwa Group said, “We are delighted to receive an early OC for this project. For us, success is not defined by just the sales of the projects but it largely relies on the trust and confidence shown upon by the homebuyers. We reaffirm our commitment to fulfill their expectations by delivering ‘Pristine’ ahead of time. We now look forward to offer residents of the city an opportunity to live an opulent lifestyle, in one of central Mumbai’s finest projects. This project is constructed with the latest in building technology and innovation along with a perfect combination of contemporary architecture and features to provide comfortable living to give a feeling of living by the sea, in the lap of luxury.”

True to its name, ‘Pristine’ which means pure, fresh & untouched, this high rise is conceived with inspiration, planned with passion & finished with perfection. The East-West entrances of all the residences suit your requirements of modern lifestyle and its intelligent planning makes it easy to combine two residences with plenty of room for everyone in the family.

x

Residents of Wadhwa Pristine can pamper themselves with a wide range of amenities such as fitness centre, toddlers play area, barbeque area & party deck, open gym for senior citizens, grand entrance lobby, foot therapy water body and many more.

Some of the distinct features is that the company has partnered with Japan-based Fujitech for user-centric elevators which have a reliable enhanced technology for residents’ safety & convenience. In light of the recent fire hazards in the city, fire safety has been a priority in the planning process, with fire elevators being installed that can be used even in the event of a fire. They have used Bus duct to prevent fire disasters which is also easy to maintain & prevents power cuts in the entire building during maintenance of a particular floor. Also, they’ll be using an innovative super-tube for plumbing & drainage system by Geberit which is mechanically sturdy, maintenance-free, durable & leak proof compared to conventional drainage system. The project comprises fully automatic & naturally ventilated tower car parking system which has an advanced touch screen interface equipped with turntable which enables easy in/out of cars & smart card operated car storage & retrieval requests. Also form liners have been created in the façade using concrete to reduce maintenance costs.

Matunga is a popular locality situated in the heart of the city Mumbai and the project has been developed strategically in close proximity to the business zones around the city. The accessibility of the project ensures that the residents can get across to the important business hubs and offices from their apartments in the nick of time. A number of shopping malls, restaurants, theatres, and multiplexes have been developed in Matunga in recent years. Wadhwa Pristine is surrounded by great social infrastructure, several schools, hospitals, clubs, and other social institutions that are located in close proximity to the apartment.

x

The Wadhwa Group carries a rich legacy of over half a century built on the trust and belief of their customers and stakeholders. The group is one of Mumbai’s leading real estate companies and is currently developing residential, commercial and township projects spread across approximately 4.21 Million sq.mtrs developed, ongoing & future (45 million square feet). Timely completion of projects coupled with strong planning and design innovation gives the group an edge over its competitors.