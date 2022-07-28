The well-known ‘Gangwal Group’ makes a sizeable investment in Woolah, World’s First Bagless Teadips

Mumbai, July 23rd, 2022: The ‘Gangwal Group’, a progressive and innovative business group, has always been supportive of novel concepts. Consequently, it has aided one such ingenious brand, called Woolah, whose pursuit is to create the happiest tea brand through its impeccable value chain.

Contributing to the future of tea bags, the Gangwal Group has made a sizeable investment to help ensure its continued success and to spread awareness of the company’s commitment to sustainability and innovation. Woolah, founded by Upamanyu Borkakoty, has procured assistance from the Gangwal Group, boosting its total yield to 9.6 crores. With this, Woolah will be well on its way to becoming the first bagless tea brand in the world to be patented by the Government of India.

The Gangwal Group, with a clear vision and strong foundation, has a diverse product portfolio and is well-known across all cities in India. With this commendable initiative, they hope to aid in complementing the health and wellness needs of every consumer. The brand was established with the aim to make available the best specialty ingredients from all over the world. Their wide range of products makes them a ‘one-stop shop’ for all of one’s ingredient needs. By investing in a fresh sustainable brand worldwide, they are further taking off the ground with an innovative and truest form of natural tea consumption. The Gangwal Group aspires to provide a “comprehensive health solution” and thus, penetrate many health-specific areas. This move made by the brand traces its commitment to providing a better and plastic-free way to brew an exotic true dip, which in turn has a bearing on the significance of healthy absorption.

Shedding light on investing in a new brand, Anil Jain, owner of the Gangwal Group, said, “We’ve taken this step to cater to the health-conscious needs of all our consumers. We hope that with this innovative step, we can spread the word about how vital it is to use plastic-free true dips in one’s daily intake rather than those containing microplastics. We want to make people aware that what they consume shouldn’t be compromised simply because it’s convenient. Streamlining our efforts to support revolutionary products, we aim to ensure natural flavorful habits. The shift has only just begun, and we intend to completely revolutionize with additional innovations in the coming years”.