The West Bengal state budget for the fiscal year 2023–24 was presented today: Stamp duty rebate is extended till 30 September 2023

Mr. Amit Goyal, CEO, India Sotheby’s International Realty.



In the backdrop of increasing home loan rates and no significant benefits announced in the union budget for FY24 for homebuyers, the West Bengal government’s decision to extend the rebate in stamp duty for another six months i.e. till September 30 is a respite. The decision will help in maintaining the demand in the housing sector. Incentives like relief in the stamp duty and registration fee can help the positive impetus in the real estate sector to continue.

