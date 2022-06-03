The Woman’s Company, awarded the Incredible Women Achiever in Retail award by the Indian Chamber of Commerce

June 2022, Kolkata: Indian Chamber of Commerce in association with Times of India organized Incredible Women Achievers in Retail – A Conference, Awards and Fashion show on 1st June 2022 at ITC Sonar, Kolkata. The gala event felicitated empowering Women leaders in the retail sector who are not only winning in the retail sector with their impeccable business strategies but have also provided a great impetus to the economy.

The proposed theme of the conference ‘ Women as Change Agents’ threw light upon the skill, perspective and perseverance of women that is bringing a positive change in the retail sector with more and more women-led businesses breaking the glass ceiling.

Anika Parashar, Founder and CEO of The Woman’s Company was awarded the Incredible Women Achiever in Retail Award. A powerhouse of a woman and a name that is synonymous with several brands focused on women’s health and wellness, Anika has been instrumental in taking the women’s health and well being cause forward in the past 2 decades.

Anika’s entrepreneurial ventures have stemmed from the gap she recognised through her personal experiences. The Woman’s Company was inspired by Anika’s search for biodegradable and organic menstruation products for her daughter Inayat. After thorough research of the sector, it soon became evident that none of the products ticked all the boxes. Hence, The Woman’s Company was born. Started with a vision to create and provide safe and sustainable menstruation solutions for women’s overall health and wellness, The Woman’s Company has grown by leaps and bounds since its inception.

The event also felicitated women entrepreneurs like Ms Ayushi Gudwani, CEO, Founder of Fable Street, Ms Kavitha K Rao, Country Commercial Head, IKEA, Ms Kiran Uttam Ghosh, Fashion Designer, Ms Madhu Neotia, Managing Trustee, Neotia Arts Trust, Founder – The India Story Ms Muskaan Jain, Director & Co-Founder – Almowear Private Limited, Ms Suchi Mukherjee, CEO & Founder, LimeRoad, Ms Sujata Chatterjee, Managing Director, Twirl Store, Ms Suparna Mitra, CEO, Watches and Wearable Division, Titan Co. Ltd and Ms Vineeta Singh, Founder, SUGAR Cosmetics.

Anika Parashar, CEO and Founder, The Woman’s Company shares, “I am grateful to the Indian Chamber of Commerce and Times of India for bestowing this honour upon me and awarding me with the Incredible Women Achiever in Retail award. With The Woman’s Company, we are trying to change and make lives better for women around the globe and I will continue to strive and do my best to bring women’s wellness and health to the forefront of our industry.”

The conference began with a welcome address by Mr Pradeep Sureka, President, Indian Chamber of Commerce and was concluded by Mr Rohit Surana, Co-Chair, ICC National Expert Committee on Retail and Marketing with a Vote of Thanks.