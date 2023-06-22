The Women’s Economic and Social Empowerment Program holds the “Market Access Event: Towards Inclusive Workplace”

On June 20-21, 2023, The Women’s Economic and Social Empowerment Program funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and implemented by Pathfinder International, held the “Market Access Event: Towards Inclusive Workplace”.

The Market Access Event focused on increasing awareness of the advantages of promoting gender equitable practices and provided companies with best practices towards business sustainability. Participants exchanged expertise and lessons learned, in addition to fostering linkages between service providers across sectors.

Ms. Dina Kafafi Chief of Party, Women’s Economic and Social Empowerment Program stated in her opening remarks that; “Collaboration and partnerships are essential. Governments, civil society organizations, and private enterprises must work together to create an enabling environment that supports and encourages the active participation of women in the economy. The private sector has the power to be a transformative force, driving change, creating opportunities, and fostering an inclusive society where women can thrive.”

The two days included interactive sessions to discuss challenges and solutions to recruitment and retention of female workers in specific sectors and value chains. The discussions led to specific recommendations on topics such as employability, gender-equality business incentives, climate change solutions, and platforms to link businesses to pipelines of qualified workers.

The event featured expert speakers in gender equality and enterprise development, such as Dr. Raghda El Ebrashi, Head of Management and Organizational Department at the German University in Cairo, Dr. Mohamed Waked, Gender Consultant, and Mr. Hesham Bayoumi, Enterprise Development Consultant.