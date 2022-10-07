The work of next phase of Pushpam Sanskruti at Karjat begins in full swing

Mumbai, 7th October 2022: On the auspicious occasion of Dussehra, Pushpam Group a pioneer name in the corporate industry for over 50 years, performed the Bhoomi Pujan of Golf View Condominiums at Pushpam Sanskruti, an exotic resort popularly known for its second home haven in Karjat. The Bhoomi Pujan was attended by the existing customers and well-wishers. One of the highlights during the occasion was that the Group took the handprints from the customers on a piece of cloth that will be framed and shared with them at the time of the possession.

Commenting on the occasion, Dr. Sachin Chopda, Managing Director, Pushpam Group said, “After the roaring success of Pushpam Sanskruti’s previous phases which boasts of on-time delivery of this resort home initiative with quality construction and a distinguished lifestyle, we are delighted to start construction of our next phase Golf View Condominiums. With this bhoomi pujan, we at Pushpam Group demonstrate our commitment towards our customers, by going beyond the mere transaction of buying and selling property. The ceremony was a seal that marked an auspicious beginning to a bond of a lifetime that is built on trust and mutual respect with the families, who in a span of few months will look forward to making Golf View Condominiums their cherished second home which will fetch them healthy returns.”

Pushpam Sanskruti, a Pushpam Resort Homes initiative is a perfect second home destination which provides a wonderful investment opportunity that guarantees high ROI to its customers. Spread over an extravagant landscape of 22 acres, the location, amenities, and infrastructure, are witness to the fact that Pushpam Sanskruti is one of the best real estate investments any second home buyer can make. The resort boasts of four-star equivalent resort facilities and the mega-developments happening in Karjat, it is a one-stop destination for one and all.

Karjat enjoys proximity to major cities like Mumbai and Pune. It is one of the most popular weekend destinations for adventure lovers and laid-back tourists. With a pleasant climate and scenic splendour, Karjat is a quaint destination where you would like to relish your holiday in the coming seasons.