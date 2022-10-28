The World CIO 200 Summit announces partnership with abed Communications as Events Partner in Egypt

Cairo, Egypt: 28 October 2022: Abed Communications, the leading specialized communications agency that offers an authentic experience in events management services in the Middle East, has been chosen by GEC Media Group as the Events Partner for the World CIO 200 Summit 2022 – Egypt. Both companies have signed an agreement and will coordinate and manage all events and communications for Egypt.

As an events partner for the Egypt edition, abed Communications will promote the event and build relationships with local customers and IT industry leaders.

“We are excited to partner with abed Communications. The World CIO 200 Summit is the fastest growing and largest CIO gathering and leadership program held on a global platform,” said Ronak Samantaray, CEO of GEC Media Group. “The new partnership will create a platform for the IT leaders in Egypt to communicate and nominate for the awards,” he added.

Held under the umbrella of the Global CIO Forum, The CIO 200 is a multi-country CIO felicitation ceremony that recognizes the achievements of the Digital Leaders of today. This year’s awards will go to 40+ countries worldwide (between physical and virtual gathering events), including the Grand Final ceremony that will gather the top-awarded CIOs in Thailand, scheduled to be held on 22-24 November 2022.

Commenting on the partnership, Hazem Abed, CEO of abed Communications, said: “Over the past few years, Egypt has regained its ground to become one of the fastest growing markets in the region. Egypt Vision 2030 represents a foothold on the way towards inclusive development, cultivating a prosperous path through economic and social justice, and reviving the role of Egypt in regional leadership. SDS represents a roadmap for maximizing competitive advantage to achieve the dreams and aspirations of Egyptians for a dignified and decent life.”

”The World CIO 200 Summit is set to facilitate those leaders who have been instrumental in driving the digital transformation in Egypt and also shares knowledge from its platform that will witness a gathering of several leading CIOs, CISOs and IT Heads from various organizations around the country,” he concluded.