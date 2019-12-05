Theadorable duo Honey-Bunny flag-off the ultimate race for kids – Juniorthon 2019

All the young marathon runners, who put their best foot forward, at Juniorthon 2019 were in for a treat as their favorite YAY! toons Honey and Bunny kicked off the event. The adorable feline duo, known for their light-hearted banter and camaraderie, motivated all the participants to run for glory and fun! It was a sight to behold for the parents as they saw Honey Bunny bring in a feeling of exhilaration and euphoria amongst all the kids at the marathon.

Honey Bunny specially flagged the race for all the little runners and also cheered them till the finish. With adrenaline levels at a high, Juniorthon 2019 was vibrant as ever, as Honey-Bunny showed off their dance moves along with the parents and kids on the title track of ‘Honey Bunny ka Jholmaal’. That’s not all, to engage, entertain and put each kid on a pedestal, the entertaining duo also hosted games for all the kids and treated them with Sony YAY! goodies.

The fun morning also brought a smile to all the members of the family as they clicked happy selfies with the mischievous Honey Bunny. On a day aimed to instill the importance of regular exercise and a healthy lifestyle, the kids couldn’t have asked for better entertainers than the hit Jodi from Sony YAY!