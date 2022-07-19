Themis Medicare DCGI approved VIRALEX®, a New Option for Effective COVID-19 Treatment, Irrespective of the New Variants…

New Delhi, July 2022: Acute viral respiratory infections are the most frequent type of viral infection and are one of the leading causes of morbidity. The rainy season brings with it a high incidence of viral respiratory infections and doctors face a deluge of patients with respiratory infections. In addition, COVID 19 still persists and is currently in its fourth wave albeit with more number of mild to moderate cases with symptoms sometimes overlapping with viral respiratory infections. It is therefore important to start treatment of viral respiratory infections at the earliest. Sometimes test results may also be delayed. In these cases, VIRALEX®- Inosine Pranobex is an effective and generally safe orally administered drug.

VIRALEX®- Inosine Pranobex is the new option for COVID-19 treatment that is effective irrespective of the new variants[1]. The benefit of VIRALEX® is that it is effective not just in COVID 19 but also in other viral respiratory infections. The safely and efficacy has been demonstrated through double-blind, randomised placebo control (considered as gold standard in clinical research) multicentre trial in India with the drug showing significantly early clinical response and cure. The trials were conducted during the Delta wave of COVID 19 and showed early improvement and complete relief from symptoms in patients who received VIRALEX®.

VIRALEX®- Inosine Pranobex has been approved for treatment of Influenza and other Acute Viral Respiratory Infections (AVRI) including COVID -19, Mucocutaneous herpes, Genital wart and Subacute Sclerosing Panencephalitis (SSPE) by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI).

Inosine Pranobex is an immunomodulatory agent with an anti-viral action having established safety profile. It has been used effectively for the treatment of viral infections in several countries worldwide and the repurposing of the drug for COVID 19 follows the results of stringent double-blind randomized controlled clinical trials conducted by Themis Medicare Limited in India.

Natural Killer (NK) cells are the first line defense in fighting any viral infection; they kill the virus infected cells (cell mediated cytotoxicity) and prevent spread of the virus in the body. Recent researches conducted at BIRMINGHAM UNIVERSITY[2] and OXFORD UNIVERSITY[3] report that Inosine Pranobex strengthens NK cell mediated cytotoxicity by two ways: (1) increasing NK cell numbers and (2) inducing metabolic activation and NKG2D ligand expression on virus-infected cell, thus facilitating identification of these infected cells by NK cells.

VIRALEX® action in the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 and other viral/respiratory infections is through its immunomodulatory and antiviral properties that bolster the body’s defences against viral infections by enhancing both innate and adaptive immunity. The boost to the immune system enhances immunity to offer early improvement and cure from symptoms. Due to its dual mode of action, this medicine is also useful in patients with co-morbidities and suppressed immunity.

VIRALEX® is an oral medication available in the form of a 500 mg tablet and is available only on prescription from a Registered Medical Practitioner.