There is something “brewing” between Rage Coffee and Nirula’s

New Delhi: To beat the dessert pangs this September, the innovative DNA of Rage Coffee and the delectable legacy of Nirula’s are set to infuse and introduce “Silky Brew” – a 100% Arabica coffee-based ice cream with the just right amount of sweetness. Perfect for any coffee aficionado!

Rage Coffee, a caffeine innovation brand is India’s first 100% plant-powered coffee infused with 6 vitamins, packed with premium proteins, and made using 100% Arabica beans sourced from India’s most renowned plantations.

Nirula’s needs no introduction! It is synonymous with Delhi and Delhiites and their flavours and treats are part of every Dilliwala’s memory. Nirula’s ice cream are eggless and 100% milk and cream-based. They have been launching a new ice cream variant every month since 1977. Nirula’s DNA lies in pure, natural, and gourmet ingredients, processed by hand in artisanal batches.

This collaboration will witness the coming together of two “food connoisseurs” who share a passion of serving nothing but real, natural, and gourmet ingredients.

More than 110+ outlets across Delhi NCR, Bangalore, Patna, Kanpur, Lucknow, and Mohali will be home to “Silky Brew” to ensure customers are able to dive into this delectable delight.

Why Sip It, When You Can Scoop It!