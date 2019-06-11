There Shouldn’t Be Any Labels Or Restrictions,” Says Sonam Kapoor

They often say love is blind, and to love is normal. It’s an emotion that is timeless and has been the center of everything. It is a universal feeling with which anyone can resonate with. But sometimes, it is seen as a crime in some parts of society, especially when it comes to same-sex relationships. Vidya Balan, the talented actress, is breaking many stereotypes regarding crucial issues in society on her show ‘Dhun Badal Ke Toh Dekho’. This time around, she went a notch higher and spoke about same-sex relationships, a topic that isn’t discussed much due to social stigmas. The newly-turned-RJ struck an engaging conversation with well-known actors Rajkummar Rao and Sonam Kapoor, whose film ‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga’ brilliantly showcased the criticalities involved in same-sex relationships and the challenges that one faces in the society.

When asked from one of the promising new-age actors Rajkummar Rao, regarding same-sex relationships and what he thinks about love, he said, “Let love be love. It is really an important message. We shouldn’t discriminate love over anything. It can’t be bigger than anything and it moreover has the ability to fix anything. So, it should be the way it is.”

When questioned about the taboo associated with same-sex relationships and the change in the mentality towards it, he added and said, “The taboo is very much there. I know a few people who don’t discuss it. But via our film, ‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga’, we have tried to communicate the message that one shouldn’t keep their feelings in the box. As far as change is concerned, we are living in a progressive society. There is a lot that has been changed but we still need to cover a lot of distance.”

Speaking on different forms of love and freedom that should be given to the people in same-sex relationships, Sonam Kapoor, who played the role of a lesbian in the film ‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga’, said, “There shouldn’t be any labels or restrictions. It’s an individual choice who they want to be and whom they want to love. Especially in a country like India, there are a lot of restrictions that are put on girls and boys regarding what they should be, how they should be, whom they should be dating and whom they should get married to. There are so many conforms put up by society. It’s important to have your own perspectives, wants and desires and people should respect that.”

When asked whether the existence of such relationships beyond a generic understanding has been accepted in the society or not, she added saying, “A lot needs to be changed. I have seen it with my friends who are a part of LGBTQ community and even with ones who aren’t. There are a lot of restrictions, expectations set by the family, friends and society. On what they think is right or wrong for them which shouldn’t be the case.”

