These 5 New OTT platforms Will Have You Hooked

The last few months have seen so many shows and films released over OTT platforms that figuring out which one is worth the time can be quite a task. Which is exactly why our weekly What To Watch series, a specially curated list of shows and movies that are newly available online to watch, comes in handy. Whether you love drama, mystery, or comedy, our list will make sure you have something to watch. For this week's top 5 list of things to watch online, we have curated a basket of great picks, from different genres.

Shakuntala Devi

Shakuntala Devi is an upcoming Indian Hindi-language biographical film directed and written by Anu Menon. Based on the real-life of Shakuntala Devi, an Indian writer and mental calculator, popularly known as the “human computer”. Her talent earned her a place in the 1982 edition of The Guinness Book of World Records. The movie has been commissioned for an OTT release and will stream on Amazon Prime Video, from July 15, 2020.

How to sell drugs online (Fast)

Watch Season 2 of “How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast)” on July 21st, only on Netflix: Back to business! Moritz (Maximilian Mundt), Lenny (Danilo Kamperidis) and Dan (Damian Hardung) quickly became shooting stars with their online drugs shop MyDrugs – and after making 1 million Euros they decided to call it a day and quit

Lal Bazaar

Zee5’s exclusive crime thriller Lalbazaar premiered on the over-the-top streaming platform yesterday, i.e. June 19, 2020. The story of this web-series revolves around a group of Kolkata Police’s dedicated cops who embark on a journey to eradicate crime and corruption from the city. However, a prostitute’s death opens up a set of new challenges for them including cold killers and ruthless ruffians. The crime-thriller is helmed by Bengali director Sayantan Ghosal and written by Rangan Chakravarty. Lalbazaar boasts of a stellar star cast including Hrishita Bhatt, Kaushik Sen, Gaurav Chakrabarty, Sabyasachi Chakrabarty, Sauraseni Maitra in pivotal roles

Absentia

The series tells the story of FBI agent Emily Byrne who disappears without a trace while hunting one of Boston’s most notorious serial killers, and she is declared dead in absentia. Six years later, she is found in a cabin in the woods, barely alive and with no memory of the years that she was missing.

Yaara

Directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia’s crime drama web series “Yaara” which stars Vidyut Jammwal, Amit Sadh, Vijay Varma, Shruti Haasan and Sanjay Mishra. Yaara ZEE5 web series to premiere on July 30.

Dil Bechara

Dil Bechara is the Hindi adaptation of American author John Green’s 2012 novel ‘The Fault in Our Stars.’ The film features late Sushant Singh Rajput and debutant Sanjana Sanghi in lead roles. It will be released for free on their platform on July 24. According to a tweet by Disney+ Hotstar, the film will be available for all as a tribute to Sushant. Dil Bechara will be the late actor’s last film.

Cursed

Cursed (2020 TV series) Cursed is an upcoming American fantasy drama web television series, based on the illustrated novel of the same name by Frank Miller and Tom Wheeler. The series is set to premiere on Netflix on July 17, 2020

Indian Matchmaking

Matchmaker Sima Taparia guides clients in the U.S and India in the arranged marriage process, offering an inside look of the custom in the modern era. The series got premiered on Netflix on July 16, 2020