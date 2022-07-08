These essentials from iTokri are a must-stock before the monsoon season

Summers are segueing into monsoon soon which means fashion needs to be tackled more thoughtfully. While we’re wondering how to dress functional enough to actually step out in the monsoon without looking too drab, iTokri’s products show us how it’s done.

From Ikat Cotton Kurtis to Premium Himalayan Perfume, and from Hand-Braided Cotton Home Slippers to Pipli Applique Work Umbrellas— everything can have a dreamy rainy air to it.

iTokri Casuals – Pochampally Ikat Weave Cotton Long Kurti

Look and feel beautiful in this uniquely designed pochampally ikat weave cotton long kurti with side pocket. This cotton kurti makes you comfortable with ease all day long and has lovely patterns in extremely beautiful colours.

Traditional Kutchi Bandhani Tie-Dye Kota Doria Silk Dupatta with Zari Border

Featuring majestic bandhani pattern, tie-dyed using the traditional technique practised by master artisans from the state of Rajasthan.

Its lightweight and sheer texture giving an exquisite grace and elegance of its own.

Neroli – Premium Himalayan Natural Beeswax Flower Herb Perfume

This himalayan natural solid perfume is a blend of herbal extracts and natural essential oils, enriched with wheat germ oil and aloe vera. The perfume remains unchanged the entire day and rejuvenates human senses all day long.

Handmade Cotton Elastic Hair Rubber Bands/Scrunchies

Give your outfits a smart twist by tying them around basic ponytails, add them to the ends of braids, or top off your top-knots with them. These scrunchies are made of pure cotton fabrics, have good texture, soft & each bowknot scrunchie comes with a durable rubber hair band.

Bindaas Block Art Prints Natural Dyed Cotton Unisex Round Neck T-shirt

Contemporary designs made through traditional processes, by skilled textile printers in Rajasthan. This slow fashion, hand block printed cotton t-shirt brings back the love for traditional skills, with modern aesthetic and design.

iTokri Casuals – Bagru Dabu Hand Block Print Cotton Men Full Sleeve Shirt

These cotton full sleeve shirts made using natural dyes through traditional mud resist process by using hand carved wooden block practiced in Bagru, Rajasthan. Premium yet affordable casual all-season clothing range for all men.

Sanganeri Hand Block Print Pure Cotton Fabric

Experience the lush and premium selection of natural dyed products created by master artisans with traditional skills and contemporary aesthetics. Sanganeri is a hand-block printing technique originating from Sanganer, Rajasthan where bleed free VAT dyes are used.

Plain Soft Cotton Stole with Tassels

In-house brand of iTokri focused on creating most lovely handmade stoles and scarves within Indian textile narrative. iTokri’s close association with artisans and various craft groups to create exclusive & premium range of products of exceptional quality.

Pipli Applique Work Umbrella from Orissa

Tribal design hand stitched pipli applique work umbrella, made from waterproof synthetic material & cotton fabrics to lift anyone’s mood on a gloomy rainy day.

Applique work is a traditional patchwork that has a long history in Odisha. Modern applique art form mainly inspired by the religious in nature and it is closely connected with religious traditions.

Hand Braided Cotton Stitched Home Slipper

This hand braided unisex cotton slipper is super flexible and makes your feet comfortable all day long. The slippers provide amazing comfort while walking. Hand Braided slippers are a must have in every house as they are long-lasting and extremely soft.

