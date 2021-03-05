These Lucknow-based women are building entrepreneurial legacies while steering Amazon India’s operations

When the going gets tough, some women take charge and work to turn it around. These women choose to view every challenge as an opportunity and serve as an inspiration to other women looking to make their own mark. Lucknow-based Parul Shukla and Renu Pandye are a few among them.

Coming from different backgrounds, having had different life experiences, and having faced their fair share of hardships, Parul and Renu yet shared a common vision – to be financially empowered and build their own identities. Their stories are nothing short of inspirational and are shining examples of the entrepreneurial legacy that Amazon India has created.

Having joined Amazon India’s I Have Space (IHS) program, both Parul and Renu have been able to forge their own career paths and have been able to achieve their dreams. The IHS program is a unique initiative that enables local store owners to partner with Amazon and add extra earnings to their regular income while also increasing footfalls to their local shops. Parul and Renu, like many other store owners provide pickup and delivery services to customers within a 2 -4 kilometer radius of their store. Although both chanced upon the opportunity to work with Amazon at difficult times in their lives, both women viewed the IHS program as a gateway to a better future – today, they couldn’t be happier.

Prior to becoming an IHS partner, Parul was running her own courier company, but slow business forced her to look at other income avenues. With the responsibilities of her family’s daily needs and children’s education on her shoulders, she did not give up looking for opportunities that enabled her to build her entrepreneurial dreams. When she heard about the flexibility, income potential and opportunity to expand her business offered through the IHS program, Parul immediately signed up. It has been 5 years since she made the decision and she can’t think of a more fruitful experience.

Speaking about her experience, Parul says, “Within a month of joining the program, I saw my income grow considerably and very soon, my life and work was back on track. During the busy period, there is also an opportunity to earn more and this has truly been a blessing in disguise. Not only am I able to provide for my family, give my children a good education, and pay my bills, but I am also able to save for our future. The biggest win is the respect and recognition with which I am accorded in society and when other people look at me as a pillar of support.”

Parul’s story of resilience represents the experiences of many other women including Renu, who joined the IHS program in 2020.

Renu’s General store enabled her to earn the bread and butter for her family. Like many other businesses, the restrictions of the lockdown last year reduced her income significantly forcing her to look for other opportunities. She set out in search of avenues that would allow her to operate the store and would bring in an additional income. When Renu heard that the IHS program would empower her to do both, she jumped at the chance.

Her ownership and accountability has seen Renu witness success and she is commended for her customer-focused approach. She is able to manage her personal and professional commitments with ease and has improved her financial situation considerably. Speaking about her journey, Renu says, “The flexibility and growth opportunities from these roles have enabled me to be financially independent. Not only am I able to ensure that my parents have access to medical support and can provide them with the essentials but I can also keep a little for myself.”

Renu’s dedication to her work and family have earned her recognition in her community with many other girls looking to follow in her footsteps.

Amazon India has successfully unlocked the entrepreneurial potential of such women store owners, allowing them to supplement their regular income and generate more footfalls in their stores. The program is open to all store owners who have the ability to service on foot or a two-wheeler. The only requirement to be an ‘I Have Space’ partner is for the store owner to have sufficient time to make local deliveries during their off-peak hours, and space to store packages.

These stories of entrepreneurship are not just about two women but thousands of women who want to explore their potential to be successful career women, earn a living of their own, and uplift others in the process. This momentum is also indicative of the progress women are making to build their own businesses and actively participating in strengthening and positively impacting the country, at large.