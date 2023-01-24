These Women Are At the Top of Huge Business Companies. Discover Them and Get Inspired

Photo by Karolina Grabowska:

The world is full of successful businesswomen who have risen to the top of their respective industries and have made a name for themselves. They are inspiring examples of what hard work and dedication can do. From tech moguls to retail powerhouses, these businesswoman leaders have achieved great success in a world where men are still dominating the business sector. Here are the top 10 businesswomen leaders that have made a lasting impact in the business world.

Sheryl Sandberg

As the Chief Operating Officer of Facebook, Sheryl Sandberg is one of the most influential businesswomen in the world. She is credited with taking Facebook to new heights, helping the company grow from a small startup to the omnipotent giant company we all now know about, generating billions of dollars each year . She is also the founder of the Lean In Foundation, which promotes women empowerment and their active presence within the company.

Indra Nooyi

Indra Nooyi is the former CEO of PepsiCo, where she helped transform the company into a global empire. She was the first woman to be named the Chairman and CEO of PepsiCo and also the first Indian-American to become the Chief Executive of a major global corporation. Her leadership skills and commitment to diversity have been widely praised.

Meg Whitman

Meg Whitman is the former CEO of eBay and current CEO of HP. She is credited with transforming eBay from a small online auction site to a global e-commerce giant. Under her leadership, the company grew from 30 employees to 15,000 and achieved revenues of $8 billion.

Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey’s success story is one of the most inspiring in the world. From being a disadvantaged young girl to becoming one of the most powerful women in the world, Oprah’s story is a testament to her resilience and determination. Over the years, Oprah has become one of the most influential businesswomen in the world, with her TV show, magazine, and production company helping her to reach millions of people.

Jane Wurwand

Jane Wurwand is the founder of the global beauty company Dermalogica. She has been a pioneer in the beauty industry, transforming the industry with her innovative products and approach to customer service. She is also an advocate for women’s rights and has set up a number of foundations to help empower women around the world.

Marissa Mayer

Marissa Mayer is the former CEO of Yahoo! and current President and CEO of Lumi Labs. She was the first female engineer to ever be hired at Google and was later hired as the CEO of Yahoo!. Under her leadership, she helped turn Yahoo! into a global media giant and even launched the Yahoo! search engine.

Ursula Burns

Ursula Burns is the former Chairman and CEO of Xerox. She was the first African-American woman to be appointed CEO of a Fortune 500 company and was instrumental in transforming Xerox into a global leader in the document solutions industry.

Ginni Rometty

Ginni Rometty is the current Chairman, President, and CEO of IBM. She was the first woman to be appointed CEO of the company and is credited with driving the company’s transformation into a cloud and cognitive solutions powerhouse.

Irene Rosenfeld

Irene Rosenfeld is the former Chairman and CEO of Mondelēz International. She was the first woman to be appointed CEO of a large food company and is credited with transforming the company into a global snacks powerhouse.

Mary Barra

Mary Barra is the current Chairman and CEO of General Motors. She was the first woman to become CEO of a major auto company and is credited with helping to turn the company around. Under her leadership, the company has seen a tremendous rise in its sales, profits, and market share.

These top 10 businesswomen leaders have all made a lasting impact in the business world. There are many other women who climbed the escalation ladder. By setting an example of what hard work and dedication can do, they have helped to open doors for future generations of women leaders in business.