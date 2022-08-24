TheSmallBigIdea bags Integrated Digital Marketing mandate including e-commerce for Sandu Pharmaceuticals

24th August, 2022; Mumbai, India: TheSmallBigIdea, a leading full-service digital and social media marketing agency, has been appointed as the digital strategic partner for one of India’s top online pharmacy and medical care platforms, Sandu Pharmaceuticals. Given, the agency’s expertise and content-driven approach across categories, the 360-degree digital mandate win will leverage TheSmallBigIdea as the go-to digital strategic partner.

As a part of the mandate, the agency will be responsible for driving the next wave of growth and expansion and taking the brand on a journey of digital transformation. Along with managing social media platforms, crafting integrated digital creative strategies for the brand, and developing their e-commerce business, TSBI Studios the agency’s Video Creation arm as a starter to the mandate, conceptualized and made 4 brand films and launched them digitally.