TheUncontest: RoundGlass Sustain invites entries for collaborative photo essay

April 2022: RoundGlass Sustain, a digital treasure trove of stories on India’s natural world, will launch #TheUncontest, an experiment in collaborative storytelling. To draw attention to India’s lesser known species, #TheUncontest invites people to celebrate the #UnseenChampions of the natural world. The RoundGlass Sustain community will be invited to share images of the tiny wildlings, the cleverly disguised creatures, the common critters, and our wild neighbours.

The innovative format has been created to highlight the fact that everyone has a connection with the natural world. We all have pieces to the story to tell and #TheUncontest aims to bring those together into a powerful narrative. The format consciously moves away from the traditional photo contest to introduce a new inclusive narrative style that honours diverse voices.

The collaborative photo essay will be announced on April 22, 2022 and will be open for entries till May 9. The results will be announced on June 1.

A panel of eminent wildlife storytellers will bring out the narrative held within the entries received. The jury includes:

• Mike Pandey, wildlife filmmaker and Green Oscar winner.

• Arati Kumar-Rao, photographer, writer, artist and Nat Geo Explorer.

• Dhritiman Mukherjee, wildlife and conservation photographer.

• Neha Dara, Business Head, RoundGlass Sustain.

Ten photographs will be selected for the final photo essay. Each will receive Rs 10,000.

HOW TO SUBMIT ENTRIES:

• Select your favourite photograph and then simply go to the form.

• Upload your image, fill in the required details, accept the terms and conditions and hit submit.

Take a fresh look at the life that we share our space with. Come, co-create this visual essay with us.