Thinking About Life Insurance? Start Here

There are two types of people: those who think life insurance is important for the safety of their loved ones and those who think the amount spent on premiums could go for leisure and other important life needs. In a recent survey by Consumer Affairs, 25% of respondents said they believe they’re too young to start thinking about life insurance. But your age shouldn’t be the primary factor that determines when you’re ready for life insurance.

Buying Life Insurance is not a matter of age, but of needs. From investing your money to planning for retirement, it is important to think and plan ahead to protect your family’s future. Protecting your family is one of the most important things you can do, and it doesn’t have to be expensive or difficult. If you’ve been thinking about getting life insurance but aren’t sure where to start, read on for some helpful tips.

In this article, you will learn about the different types of life insurance, their uses, and benefits, and which one is right for you.

What is Life Insurance?

Life insurance is a type of insurance policy you get to secure your financial future in case of any unforeseen events. When you purchase a life insurance policy, you secure protection for your family and loved ones after an unfortunate situation. This ensures your loved ones have the means to pursue their goals, no matter what happens in the future. Owing to recent global events, life insurance policies are growing in popularity across the country. In fact, according to an IBEF report, the life insurance industry is on track to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% between 2019 and 2023. In addition to this, the first half of 2022 has seen a growth rate of 5.8% compared with 0.8% in the same period last year.

Types of Life Insurance Policies in India

Life Insurance is a financial instrument that provides protection in the event of the death of an individual. Life insurance comes in several forms. Some of these include:

Term Insurance – These plans provide life insurance for a set term. However, there are no maturity benefits available. Hence, this type of life insurance policy has lesser premiums as compared to other plans.

Unit Linked Insurance Plans (ULIPs) – If you are someone looking for both investment and insurance in one plan. This is the right choice for you! ULIPs offer dual benefits of life cover and investment opportunities and come with a lock-in period of 5 years. The returns are usually higher as they depend on market conditions.

Whole Life Insurance – This is a type of permanent life insurance that lasts a minimum of 99 years. Under this type of life insurance, the death benefit is paid to the beneficiary in the event of the policyholder’s untimely death.

Endowment Plans – These plans provide life cover as well as guaranteed maturity benefits at the end of your policy term. These plans are best suited for fulfilling your long-term goals such as the marriage of your child, retirement planning or even buying your dream house.

Retirement Plans – These plans offer life cover as well as a guaranteed regular income, so your second innings are smooth sailing. During the vesting period, you will receive a lump sum as a pension from the Retirement Plan.

Pros and Cons of Life Insurance In India

There are many pros and cons to life insurance for India, but here are some most important ones. The pros include reducing or eliminating potential tax liability, life cover up to 100 years of age, choice of optional riders such as Critical Illness Rider, Waiver of Premium Rider, and others, and providing your family with a monthly income during the time they need it the most.

On the other hand, there may be limits on coverage amounts or you may have to pay more than you would on other types of policies due to health issues, regular tobacco usage or pre-existing conditions being uncovered later in life.

The best way to figure out which type of life insurance is right for you is by considering what your needs are. If you want peace of mind that your family will be taken care off if anything happens to you, then permanent life insurance is probably what you’re looking for. If you want to carry out wealth generation in addition to getting life cover, a ULIP plan like Edelweiss Tokio Life’s Wealth Secure+ is the way to go.

Who can get life insurance?

The general minimum entry age to get a life insurance policy in India is 18 years of age, While the maximum is 60 years of age. Thus, the pool of people who can get a life insurance policy includes:

Young Professionals

Newly Married Individuals

Parents

Senior Citizens

The Bottom Line

Life insurance policies offer financial peace of mind when it comes to protecting what you got, making it a vital investment purchase in India. Before purchasing your life insurance plan, we recommend getting in touch with the investment experts at Edelweiss Tokio Life, so they can help you understand exactly which life insurance plan would be better suited for your unique needs.